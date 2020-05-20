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EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
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134 views • May 20, 2020
DO NOT ALLOW A NEW NORM TO EXIST - THE COVID19 PLANDEMIC WAS A FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT; FIGHT TO GET BACK ALL YOUR FREEDOMS THAT EXISTED PRIOR TO COVID!
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well.
While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security. spoiler alert: too many.
Documents referenced can be found at:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Farchive.org%2Fdetails%2Fpdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb%2Fmode%2F2up
National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974 https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Fpdf.usaid.gov%2Fpdf_docs%2FPCAAB500.pdf
CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Fpatents.google.com%2Fpatent%2FCA2741523A1%2Fen
content like this is prone to sudden disappearance, so in addition to clicking LIKE, SHARE, & SUBSCRIBE, please DOWNLOAD & REUPLOAD to your own channels - it is very important that this information be spread as widely as possible before it's too late & we're undergoing temperature checks to leave our homes. anyone who believes this is irresponsible speculation should spare a thought for air travel circa 1999.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Harry Vox at Vox News
http://voxnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well.
While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security. spoiler alert: too many.
Documents referenced can be found at:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Farchive.org%2Fdetails%2Fpdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb%2Fmode%2F2up
National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974 https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Fpdf.usaid.gov%2Fpdf_docs%2FPCAAB500.pdf
CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&event=video_description&redir_token=Uv4YLMdZh1LmZllHUkI-ER59FjV8MTU5MDA3MTMzNUAxNTg5OTg0OTM1&q=https%3A%2F%2Fpatents.google.com%2Fpatent%2FCA2741523A1%2Fen
content like this is prone to sudden disappearance, so in addition to clicking LIKE, SHARE, & SUBSCRIBE, please DOWNLOAD & REUPLOAD to your own channels - it is very important that this information be spread as widely as possible before it's too late & we're undergoing temperature checks to leave our homes. anyone who believes this is irresponsible speculation should spare a thought for air travel circa 1999.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Harry Vox at Vox News
http://voxnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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