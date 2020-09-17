© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
862 views • September 17, 2020
A full length documentary exposing the 5G threat to humanity. Weapons development experts, biologists, molecular and cellular biologists, activists, as well as leaders trying to bring to light the dangers of 5G technology.
Note: You need to connect the dots between 9/11, Patriot Act, Homeland Security, United Nations, Illuminati, Zionists, MJ-12, Aliens/ETs/Inter-dimensional Beings, GMO Foods, Fluoridated Water, Chem-trailing, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Starting Fires, Covid-19 Plandemic Lockdown, Covid-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccines, Agenda 21/2030, and the NEW WORLD ORDER. Once you connect these dots, your Consciousness will be seeing at 20/20 vision.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES AND SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aae8e926-9eb9-4617-8937-02d0c424b535
5G TECHNOLOGY AND INDUCTION OF CORONAVIRUS IN SKIN CELLS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/5G-TECHNOLOGY-AND-INDUCTION-OF-CORONAVIRUS-IN-SKIN-CELLS-(ARTICLE):3
CIA DOCUMENT ON MILLIMETER WAVE AND MICROWAVE EFFECTS ON HUMAN HEALTH (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/CIA-DOCUMENT-ON-MILLIMETER-WAVE-AND-MICROWAVE-EFFECTS-ON-HUMAN-HEALTH:3
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/SILENT-WEAPONS-FOR-QUIET-WARS-(ARTICLE):a
Sacha Stone on Newearth Media
https://newearth.media/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: You need to connect the dots between 9/11, Patriot Act, Homeland Security, United Nations, Illuminati, Zionists, MJ-12, Aliens/ETs/Inter-dimensional Beings, GMO Foods, Fluoridated Water, Chem-trailing, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Starting Fires, Covid-19 Plandemic Lockdown, Covid-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccines, Agenda 21/2030, and the NEW WORLD ORDER. Once you connect these dots, your Consciousness will be seeing at 20/20 vision.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES AND SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aae8e926-9eb9-4617-8937-02d0c424b535
5G TECHNOLOGY AND INDUCTION OF CORONAVIRUS IN SKIN CELLS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/5G-TECHNOLOGY-AND-INDUCTION-OF-CORONAVIRUS-IN-SKIN-CELLS-(ARTICLE):3
CIA DOCUMENT ON MILLIMETER WAVE AND MICROWAVE EFFECTS ON HUMAN HEALTH (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/CIA-DOCUMENT-ON-MILLIMETER-WAVE-AND-MICROWAVE-EFFECTS-ON-HUMAN-HEALTH:3
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/SILENT-WEAPONS-FOR-QUIET-WARS-(ARTICLE):a
Sacha Stone on Newearth Media
https://newearth.media/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.