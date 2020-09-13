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9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
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310 views • September 13, 2020
On 9/11 numerous UFO Orbs were filmed next to the planes, in place of the planes, above the smoke, in the smoke, next to the towers, and flying through the Twin Towers. This video compilation is only four of the many videos of orbs that were filmed on 09/11/01 above NYC. I remember seeing at least 5 orbs on live TV at the site of the twin towers on 9/11, so I know for a fact all of these videos are the real deal. There are several videos showing orbs in place of the planes, or very close to the planes. These orbs actually fly right through the buildings. It is highly likely they are projecting the holographic airplanes since the planes lacked color, logos, windows, and parts of the plane holograms would disappear like the wing of one plane, and the underside of another plane. Many Truthers thought they were using live CGI somehow, but that is only because they have not researched UFO orbs. Orbs are interdimensional crafts that can fly through solid objects as we see in these videos on 9/11. We now have videos of orbs creating crop circles simply by zipping above a crop field, and there are 100s of videos of orbs chem-trailing, and projecting planes that fade in and out while chem-trailing. Often people will clearly see chem-trails, but no plane in front of the chem-trails. This is nothing more than the orb failing to project a holographic plane. I have seen orbs chem-trailing so many times I have lost count. If you want to do more research on this topic use search terms such as ORBS AND CROP CIRCLES, HOLOGRAPHIC CHEM-TRAIL PLANES, CHEM-TRAILING ORBS, UFOS ON 9/11, and ORBS ON 9/11. These orbs are very likely the method used to fire the directed energy weapons at the Twin Towers that DR. JUDY D. WOOD clearly shows turning the twin tower's concrete and steel beams into dust (aka DUSTIFICATION). When you research the so called 4 planes of 9/11, two of the flights never even existed so passengers on non-existent flights, and the other two flights that were real were seen landing in the mid-west and unloaded their passengers. NO COMMERCIAL AIRLINER crashed into the Pentagon since it was a single engine from a Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk remotely-piloted, surveillance aircraft that they found, and NO PLANE whatsoever crashed in Shanksville, PA, and that is why not a single thing or person was found at that so-called wreck site. Local News Channels even shown the footage at least one time. THEREFORE, NO PLANES CRASHED ON 9/11. This is a hard TRUTH to comprehend for most people, because it requires them to realize their own government is the one that pulled off the so-called 9/11 terrorist attack using ORBS, DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS, HOLOGRAMS, and PRE-PLANTED DEMOLITIONS. Our government has all kinds of technology from flying saucers, to energy weapons, to holographic projection technology, and much more. What did the government do with the two planes that landed, parked in hangars, and unloaded there passengers. Did the government kill them all? Did the government let ETs take them away? Did these people go into a type of protection program where they changed their names and their families collected the life insurance and government payouts? The more you research 9/11, the more you come to realize how EVIL our government and politicians actually are. Make sure you watch the videos showing the CHALLENGER astronauts are all still alive and well. Make sure you watch the videos showing chem-trailing orbs and holographic planes. Make sure you watch the videos showing orbs creating crop circles. Make sure you research Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs), the Dulce War, the Dulce Base, whistleblower from Area 51, and so much more.
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THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11: THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3f7d557-3241-4585-8b50-d197a6f56015
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11: THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3f7d557-3241-4585-8b50-d197a6f56015
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