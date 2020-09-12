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EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11 [2016] - DR. JUDY WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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131 views • September 12, 2020
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11: THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
DR. JUDY D. WOOD is a former professor of mechanical engineering with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis, and the materials characterization of biomaterials and composite materials. She is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM’s Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM Composite Materials Technical Division. Dr. Wood received her B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics), 1983), and Ph. D. (Materials Engineering Science, 1992).
Dr. Wood started to question the events of 9/11 on that same day when what she saw and heard on television was contradictory and appeared to violate the laws of physics. Since that day she has used her knowledge of engineering mechanics to prove that the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers could not have happened as the American public was told. In this presentation, Judy Wood talks about these inconsistencies and her book “Where Did the Towers Go?”
This book is the culmination of years of work and study that she’s been presenting on her website www.DrJudyWood.com about the destruction of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11/01. She has been tracking and collecting many of the anomalies witnessed on that day and found evidence for a strange effect related to the work of John Hutchison called “The Hutchison Effect.” We discuss how directed-energy weapons might have been involved in destroying the towers. Topics Discussed: forensics, interference energy, John Hutchison, hurricane Erin, tornado's, towers turning to dust, anomalies, strange effects, physics, WTC1, WTC2, WTC3, WTC4, WTC5, WTC6, WTC7, NIST, classified technology, The Billiard Ball Example and more.
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11: THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3f7d557-3241-4585-8b50-d197a6f56015
IRREFUTABLE: CLASSIFIED FREE-ENERGY TECHNOLOGY REVEALED TO THE WORLD (EPISODES 0 - 5) [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.brighteon.com/54840a0b-db4f-4c30-a11c-c289fb3069bf
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 911 FORENSIC STUDY [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.brighteon.com/f29e7ee2-5f45-4ec5-bcc3-46a3ea81f870
Dr. Judy D. Wood
https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
DR. JUDY D. WOOD is a former professor of mechanical engineering with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis, and the materials characterization of biomaterials and composite materials. She is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM’s Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM Composite Materials Technical Division. Dr. Wood received her B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics), 1983), and Ph. D. (Materials Engineering Science, 1992).
Dr. Wood started to question the events of 9/11 on that same day when what she saw and heard on television was contradictory and appeared to violate the laws of physics. Since that day she has used her knowledge of engineering mechanics to prove that the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers could not have happened as the American public was told. In this presentation, Judy Wood talks about these inconsistencies and her book “Where Did the Towers Go?”
This book is the culmination of years of work and study that she’s been presenting on her website www.DrJudyWood.com about the destruction of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11/01. She has been tracking and collecting many of the anomalies witnessed on that day and found evidence for a strange effect related to the work of John Hutchison called “The Hutchison Effect.” We discuss how directed-energy weapons might have been involved in destroying the towers. Topics Discussed: forensics, interference energy, John Hutchison, hurricane Erin, tornado's, towers turning to dust, anomalies, strange effects, physics, WTC1, WTC2, WTC3, WTC4, WTC5, WTC6, WTC7, NIST, classified technology, The Billiard Ball Example and more.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11: THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3f7d557-3241-4585-8b50-d197a6f56015
IRREFUTABLE: CLASSIFIED FREE-ENERGY TECHNOLOGY REVEALED TO THE WORLD (EPISODES 0 - 5) [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.brighteon.com/54840a0b-db4f-4c30-a11c-c289fb3069bf
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 911 FORENSIC STUDY [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.brighteon.com/f29e7ee2-5f45-4ec5-bcc3-46a3ea81f870
Dr. Judy D. Wood
https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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