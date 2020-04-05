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MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
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176 views • April 05, 2020
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
There are Magicians that practice Magic, and there are Magicians that practice Magick. Magic is Illusions, Distractions, Slight of Hand, Smoke & Mirrors, and Tricks. Magick is Matter Manipulation, Levitation, Teleportation, Telekinesis, and Mind Reading. The Magician that is practicing Magic is performing his own learned tricks. The Magicians practicing Magick are merely puppets or showmen, while the real Magick (aka Matter Manipulation) is actually being performed by an Interdimensional Being that is unseen by the live audience. We live in the 3rd Dimension as part of a multiverse that is made up of multiple dimensions & multiple timelines that occupy the same space. Many religious people beLIEve that all Magicians that practice Magick are helped by Demons (aka Fallen Angels) because the only real Magician was Jesus (aka Sun/Son of God), and his Magick was known as Miracles rather than Dark Magick.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
There are Magicians that practice Magic, and there are Magicians that practice Magick. Magic is Illusions, Distractions, Slight of Hand, Smoke & Mirrors, and Tricks. Magick is Matter Manipulation, Levitation, Teleportation, Telekinesis, and Mind Reading. The Magician that is practicing Magic is performing his own learned tricks. The Magicians practicing Magick are merely puppets or showmen, while the real Magick (aka Matter Manipulation) is actually being performed by an Interdimensional Being that is unseen by the live audience. We live in the 3rd Dimension as part of a multiverse that is made up of multiple dimensions & multiple timelines that occupy the same space. Many religious people beLIEve that all Magicians that practice Magick are helped by Demons (aka Fallen Angels) because the only real Magician was Jesus (aka Sun/Son of God), and his Magick was known as Miracles rather than Dark Magick.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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