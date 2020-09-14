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EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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STAN ROMANEK claims to be at the center of world’s most documented extraterrestrial contact story, and the multitude of evidence accumulated over the past decade has convinced thousands around the world his story is true. The documentary film "EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY," takes audiences on a journey through Stan’s past, present and future with one goal in mind: Help the world understand that no one knowingly chooses the challenges Stan and his family have endured over the past decade. This is the actual release for EXTRAORDINARY on Tuesday, May 13, 2014.

Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
new world orderabductionsilluminatiufosalien agendadeep underground military basesgreysetsphil schneiderdumbsthomas castellointer-dimensional beingsstan romanekebes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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