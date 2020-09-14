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EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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99 views • September 14, 2020
STAN ROMANEK claims to be at the center of world’s most documented extraterrestrial contact story, and the multitude of evidence accumulated over the past decade has convinced thousands around the world his story is true. The documentary film "EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY," takes audiences on a journey through Stan’s past, present and future with one goal in mind: Help the world understand that no one knowingly chooses the challenges Stan and his family have endured over the past decade. This is the actual release for EXTRAORDINARY on Tuesday, May 13, 2014.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Extraordinary on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/513346/extraordinary_the_stan_romanek_story
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/226ca8ab-cd7a-40a9-92f4-f31be891f5a7
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
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https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/8a51c270-8af3-4a35-9f1e-99b5c5d17c75
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Extraordinary on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/513346/extraordinary_the_stan_romanek_story
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/226ca8ab-cd7a-40a9-92f4-f31be891f5a7
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/8a51c270-8af3-4a35-9f1e-99b5c5d17c75
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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