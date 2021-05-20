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158) Dr Pierre Gilbert (1995) predicting 5G/6G tech, paramagnetic RNA/DNA vaccines goals
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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285 views • May 20, 2021
Dr Pierre Gilbert: Total Control Through Mandatory Vaccines Will Cause People Who Can't Think To Become Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/76099a61-8ac4-46de-bd8c-e97cbe3fbcf6
Full: version | Dr. Pierre Gilbert 1995 Speech English Translation: Globalist Tyranny, Freemasons & Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/60c5fce6-60c6-4a2a-b77f-b351fa2ad8bd
Magnetically enhanced nucleic acid nucleic acid delivery. ten years of magnetifection - progress and prospects (2011): https://www.brighteon.com/2b53cbd5-eb12-44d3-b461-ed5aa6580d3e
Rwanda EMF induced genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml

SEE EVIDENCE AND MORE STUDIES:
157) The Magnetic Mark of the Beast [may13, 2021]: https://www.brighteon.com/6e67c943-477f-4395-a133-c18b2d2e9131
Biodigital Convergence, COVID Magnetogenetic Ferritin Vaccines & Big Spikes In Mass Vaccinated Areas | may, 17, 2021: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biodigital-convergence-covid-magnetogenetic-ferritin-vaccines-big-spikes-mass-vaccinated-areas/
Mind Control: Scientists Engineer ‘Magneto’ Protein Capable Of Remotely Controlling Brain & Behavior | may 17, 2021: https://www.infowars.com/posts/mind-control-scientists-engineer-magneto-protein-capable-of-remotely-controlling-brain-behavior/
141) What's REALLY in the fake 'vaccines - former FEMA employee Celeste Solum with David Icke: https://www.brighteon.com/779aeccf-6a88-4398-871e-4a0d2c93873a
37) Smart Telecom (Leuren Moret): https://www.brighteon.com/797bfff0-7875-4188-bc90-58ae129b4b95
118) Bioweapons: chemtrails and satellites - Dr. Leuren Moret and Dr. Bill Deagle: https://www.brighteon.com/38c2481d-586f-43ce-9ab3-a3b7d1f2ed07
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
101) Dr. Igor Shepherd about COVID Vaccines: global genetic genocide & biological weapons of mass destruction: https://www.brighteon.com/680ce9f9-193e-4d51-831b-4e19934aa19e
107) Max Igan on Moderna - the Fauci, Gates, Soros Jeffrey Epstein Connection: https://www.brighteon.com/2ba96743-97ff-491a-bf10-66c934340f4e
116) The truth about nanochips and previous epidemics: https://www.brighteon.com/551a6a1b-2896-4d77-829c-cd55921a9f66
127) New World Order Checkmated (Jean Bernard Fourtillan): https://www.brighteon.com/377b5d86-fcbb-4c05-972f-f60cc0c79175
Keywords
5gmass6gtranshumanismjabspikegoalconvergencemark of the best
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