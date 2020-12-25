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127) New World Order Checkmated (Jean Bernard Fourtillan)
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874 views • December 25, 2020
Translation of the @JasperMader:9 Channel, November 14th, 2020:
Echec du Nouvel Ordre Mondial: https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9/Echec_NOM:5
- A vaccine against CoVID-19 will finally be put on the market?
- Joe Biden is the new President of the United States of America?
- As the near future will confirm, appearances are particularly deceiving?
- Explanations on this video...
Short version:
112) Jean Bernard Fourtillan found the truth about SARS-CoV-2 [VIRAL]
https://www.brighteon.com/545b716a-ac9b-4410-9077-79429cf92449
Site: http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
More (EN subtitles available):
France-Soir - 24/12/2020 | Jean-Bernard Fourtillan au Défi de la vérité: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6DE0yREIFc
"Les mondialistes préparent un massacre pour 2021" - Lucien Cerise - Le Zoom - TVL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4S0bwmxvuI
Echec du Nouvel Ordre Mondial: https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9/Echec_NOM:5
- A vaccine against CoVID-19 will finally be put on the market?
- Joe Biden is the new President of the United States of America?
- As the near future will confirm, appearances are particularly deceiving?
- Explanations on this video...
Short version:
112) Jean Bernard Fourtillan found the truth about SARS-CoV-2 [VIRAL]
https://www.brighteon.com/545b716a-ac9b-4410-9077-79429cf92449
Site: http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
More (EN subtitles available):
France-Soir - 24/12/2020 | Jean-Bernard Fourtillan au Défi de la vérité: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6DE0yREIFc
"Les mondialistes préparent un massacre pour 2021" - Lucien Cerise - Le Zoom - TVL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4S0bwmxvuI
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