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116) The truth about nanochips and previous epidemics
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231 views • December 14, 2020
Sources:
Channel - Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007 | 04/12/2020 | Bill Binney on Election Fraud, DEWs & Implants: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tUBi8OE9to
Channel - Individu cible par gang stalking | 07/07/2019 | DR RAUNI KILDE sur les armes a micro-ondes et les implants neuronaux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jvax1PYCh0
Channel - verinterestathonite | 16/12/2009 | Dr Rauni Kilde from Finland, about H1N1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du_6GKZDU_k
Channel - Creatrix 13 videos, from the removed Youtube channel.
Channel - Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007 | 04/12/2020 | Bill Binney on Election Fraud, DEWs & Implants: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tUBi8OE9to
Channel - Individu cible par gang stalking | 07/07/2019 | DR RAUNI KILDE sur les armes a micro-ondes et les implants neuronaux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jvax1PYCh0
Channel - verinterestathonite | 16/12/2009 | Dr Rauni Kilde from Finland, about H1N1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du_6GKZDU_k
Channel - Creatrix 13 videos, from the removed Youtube channel.
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