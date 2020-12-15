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118) Bioweapons: chemtrails and satellites - Dr. Leuren Moret and Dr. Bill Deagle
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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1147 views • December 15, 2020
Sources:
Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM to speak Thursday September 3 at Granada Forum in Tarzana CA. More at http://www.granadaforum.com:
- Channel conspiracykingdotcom | Dr Bill Deagle - Connecting the Dots (2006): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zs2kCvDWhY4
- Dr-Bill Deagle Interview about-chemtrails (2011) - source not found.
- Channel Wireless Dangers Australia | 06/05/2017 Leuren Moret on Wireless Weapons Used on People https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xr_C1o70s

Leuren Moret:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMurqHwMgfs_DxMH_DgjkIw/videos
http://leurenmoret.info/index.html

Bill Deagle:
https://www.nutrimedical.com/
https://deagle-network.com/
https://clayandiron.com/

Recomended:
77) Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control: https://www.brighteon.com/138056ff-37e5-42ef-ac6c-1c6f50764dfb

79) Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - What's really going on in the world?: https://www.brighteon.com/89c37c2e-ccda-4a9b-ba40-172e584fe75b

87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8

76) Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010): https://www.brighteon.com/925edd77-d46f-4732-9e17-761822c10706

Sistema de satélites Iridium: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html

Operation Crimson Mist, Electronic Slaughter in Rwanda | By Joe Vialls, 29 de Maio, 2003: http://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
Keywords
chemtrailsfear5gcontrolnetworkbioweaponssatellitesresonancebill deaglescalarbiological warfarestarlinkleuren moretiridiumcyclotron
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