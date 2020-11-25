© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
77) Whistleblowers on RNM, NW, DEW, Mind Control and 5G System
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1052 views • November 25, 2020
Whistleblowers on RNM, NW, DEW, Mind Control and 5G System | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 10/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxQrdGVy_kw
WE ARE ALL TARGETS - Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control... The Brain is the 21st Century Battlefield.
Whistleblowers:
- William Binney, Ex-NSA Technical Director
- Dr James Giordano, DARPA neurologist, Weapons Expert
- Jacob Appelbaum, Occupy Wallstreet Protestor
- Barry Trower, Ex-MI5 Microwave Scientist
- Edward Snowden, Ex-NSA Analyst
- Nick Begich, Mind Control Science Researcher and Educator
- Dr. John Hall, Practicing Physician
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U
Recommended video:
Most important info ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U
MK ULTRA 2019 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L8pwVcNwQk
DOCs:
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review
https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD:
http://nsiteam.com/social/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Deterrence-in-the-21st-Century-An-Effects-Based-Approach-in-an-Interconnected-World-Volume-I.pdf
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING:
https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/post_attachment/206477.pdf
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians
https://www.blacklistednews.com/The_Pentagon_is_building_a_%E2%80%98self-aware%E2%80%99_killer_robot_army_fueled_by_social_media/51127/0/38/38/Y/M.html
7. Big Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence The Future of Health Care is Here
https://www.gehealthcare.com/static/pulse/uploads/2016/12/GE-Healthcare-White-Paper_FINAL.pdf
WE ARE ALL TARGETS - Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control... The Brain is the 21st Century Battlefield.
Whistleblowers:
- William Binney, Ex-NSA Technical Director
- Dr James Giordano, DARPA neurologist, Weapons Expert
- Jacob Appelbaum, Occupy Wallstreet Protestor
- Barry Trower, Ex-MI5 Microwave Scientist
- Edward Snowden, Ex-NSA Analyst
- Nick Begich, Mind Control Science Researcher and Educator
- Dr. John Hall, Practicing Physician
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U
Recommended video:
Most important info ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U
MK ULTRA 2019 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L8pwVcNwQk
DOCs:
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review
https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD:
http://nsiteam.com/social/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Deterrence-in-the-21st-Century-An-Effects-Based-Approach-in-an-Interconnected-World-Volume-I.pdf
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING:
https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/post_attachment/206477.pdf
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians
https://www.blacklistednews.com/The_Pentagon_is_building_a_%E2%80%98self-aware%E2%80%99_killer_robot_army_fueled_by_social_media/51127/0/38/38/Y/M.html
7. Big Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence The Future of Health Care is Here
https://www.gehealthcare.com/static/pulse/uploads/2016/12/GE-Healthcare-White-Paper_FINAL.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.