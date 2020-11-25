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77) Whistleblowers on RNM, NW, DEW, Mind Control and 5G System
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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1052 views • November 25, 2020
Whistleblowers on RNM, NW, DEW, Mind Control and 5G System | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 10/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxQrdGVy_kw

WE ARE ALL TARGETS - Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control... The Brain is the 21st Century Battlefield.

Whistleblowers:
- William Binney, Ex-NSA Technical Director
- Dr James Giordano, DARPA neurologist, Weapons Expert
- Jacob Appelbaum, Occupy Wallstreet Protestor
- Barry Trower, Ex-MI5 Microwave Scientist
- Edward Snowden, Ex-NSA Analyst
- Nick Begich, Mind Control Science Researcher and Educator
- Dr. John Hall, Practicing Physician

Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U

Recommended video:
Most important info ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAPI6mv2O-U
MK ULTRA 2019 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L8pwVcNwQk

DOCs:
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review
https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD:
http://nsiteam.com/social/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Deterrence-in-the-21st-Century-An-Effects-Based-Approach-in-an-Interconnected-World-Volume-I.pdf
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING:
https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/post_attachment/206477.pdf
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians
https://www.blacklistednews.com/The_Pentagon_is_building_a_%E2%80%98self-aware%E2%80%99_killer_robot_army_fueled_by_social_media/51127/0/38/38/Y/M.html
7. Big Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence The Future of Health Care is Here
https://www.gehealthcare.com/static/pulse/uploads/2016/12/GE-Healthcare-White-Paper_FINAL.pdf
Keywords
healthemfweaponsbrainradiation5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowavesdirected energywi-fidnaharmfulexposureremotemobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsneuralnon-ionizingpulsed emf
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