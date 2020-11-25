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79) Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - What's really going on in the world?
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748 views • November 25, 2020
Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - What's really going on in the world? | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 05/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6QVqfNMKJU
Credits to The Detox Dudes's channel:
Full video - Dr Klinghardt on Light vs Dark, Heavy Metals, & Toxins | 26/09/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ml2S1mimPM
Credits to The Detox Dudes's channel:
Full video - Dr Klinghardt on Light vs Dark, Heavy Metals, & Toxins | 26/09/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ml2S1mimPM
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