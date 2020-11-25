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76) Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010)
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534 views • November 25, 2020
Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 08/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzW-HVyBehA
Credits to CNN & History Channel:
Electromagnetic Frequency Weapons / CNN Special Report (1985): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDMdkSBYI0w
Beam weapon of 60GHz | (01:33) |
EMF can do the same effects of drugs | (04:30) |
Sovietic reseacher | (09:30) |
Brain wave condicioning | (10:43) |
Dissolution of brain cells | (11:01) |
Operation Crimson Mist - Electronic Slaughter in Rwanda | (11:15) |
Spooks now use technology in Baghdad that was "proven" on one-million dead Africans in Rwanda
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
History Channel (2010):
The invisible machine - Electromagnetic warfare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFKP0wnd2k4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU89s4fZlqo
Claire Edwards, Global Research, June 3, 2019 | A Primer for Corrupt Governments: How to Implement 5G Wireless Technology Against the Wishes of Your Population: https://www.globalresearch.ca/primer-governments-how-implement-5g-against-wishes-your-population/5679368
Letter to Ana Gomes, Member of European Parliament:
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019.06.19_ana-gomes_notification-of-crimes-against-humanity-in-europe.pdf
The use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) with letal force was witnessed by several people reporting the same findings, both in the invasion of Panama (Dec. 20, 1989; “Operation Cause Just), and in Iraq (1990, 2003), of which these testimonies are example:
Iraq Direct Energy Weapons in use 1of3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q950vkzPG3A
Credits to CNN & History Channel:
Electromagnetic Frequency Weapons / CNN Special Report (1985): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDMdkSBYI0w
Beam weapon of 60GHz | (01:33) |
EMF can do the same effects of drugs | (04:30) |
Sovietic reseacher | (09:30) |
Brain wave condicioning | (10:43) |
Dissolution of brain cells | (11:01) |
Operation Crimson Mist - Electronic Slaughter in Rwanda | (11:15) |
Spooks now use technology in Baghdad that was "proven" on one-million dead Africans in Rwanda
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
History Channel (2010):
The invisible machine - Electromagnetic warfare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFKP0wnd2k4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU89s4fZlqo
Claire Edwards, Global Research, June 3, 2019 | A Primer for Corrupt Governments: How to Implement 5G Wireless Technology Against the Wishes of Your Population: https://www.globalresearch.ca/primer-governments-how-implement-5g-against-wishes-your-population/5679368
Letter to Ana Gomes, Member of European Parliament:
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019.06.19_ana-gomes_notification-of-crimes-against-humanity-in-europe.pdf
The use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) with letal force was witnessed by several people reporting the same findings, both in the invasion of Panama (Dec. 20, 1989; “Operation Cause Just), and in Iraq (1990, 2003), of which these testimonies are example:
Iraq Direct Energy Weapons in use 1of3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q950vkzPG3A
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