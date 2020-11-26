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87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons
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448 views • November 26, 2020
Electron Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 14/07/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI8bGq6r3sE
All credits reserved.
Video contents:
00:00:24 - 5G smart grid is a sionic weapon
00:00:24 - Sionic weapon definition
00:03:17 - Brain frequencies research and remote uses
00:05:00 - Control populations by radio frequencies
00:07:00 - Iridium Satellite Constellation covert use
00:07:22 - Iridium Satellite slide
00:08:00 - Infra-red bodily messaging
00:08:28 - Electron Cyclotron Resonance definition
00:15:30 - Rwanda EMF induced genocide
00:20:00 - UN's role in genociding your country
00:23:00 - Flat array, smart devices and targeting individuals
00:26:03 - Electron Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapon
ELECTRON CYCLOTRON RESONANCE (ECR) is a phenomenon observed in plasma physics, condensed matter physics, and accelerator physics. It happens when the frequency of incident radiation coincides with the natural frequency of rotation of electrons in magnetic fields. A free electron in a static and uniform magnetic field will move in a circle due to the Lorentz force.
CYCLOTRON RESONANCE BIOWEAPON SYSTEM:
The 5G system will improve captured and delivery of EMF signals and mass densification. The 6G system will improve control accuracy and combining augmented reality with virtual reality. The 7G (300 GHz to 3 THz) will remove individuals exclusively to a virtual reality. This system is the reason for the non-consensual experimentation on the implanted population been use to record as many aspects of human brain activity as possible.
Human Brain Project (Open Project)
https://www.humanbrainproject.eu/en/
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Targeted Individuals to Artificial Intelligence Hive Mind Control Grid | 29/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEgZQgP9SMs
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Interview: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqeYKu6CbmA&;list=UUFLSxaOHEgvNCdabJVkDCKg
Stocklin United States Patent: 4,858,612; August 22, 1989:
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/mind_control.html
Brain Tap: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/brain_tap.html
Iridium satellite constellation: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
The 5G small satellite replacing the old iridium satellite constellation:
iridium satellite constellation (low-orbit 1997): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xjig4NBAPZQ
Iridium Flares Are Disappearing From The Skies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzzROZzjTyw
EYES IMPLANTS FACT | Defeating the 5G Genocide (Stop 007 - 25/06/2019):
https://youtu.be/8GYvzCjMb9E?t=4140
Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection: https://youtu.be/fESkVMcRBkU | https://www.brighteon.com/ba93e83e-679c-453c-8494-c4261177247b
Barrie Trower on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix (Feb 03, 2020): https://www.brighteon.com/062a6dc5-d76f-4ef0-8118-bacaa447e6c2
HOMEOPATHY-LIKE CYCLOTRON RESONANCE:
Montagnier and Homeopathy (A Non-Particle View):
« generating an electronic signal characteristic of a DNA, it can be obtained from a solution, your blood is a solution, it is a liquid »
Memory of Water in high dilutions - After all Jacques Benveniste was right and Prof. Montagnier (Nobel Prize for Medicine 2008) and some colleagues manage to verify the reality of signal transduction (98% accuracy) demonstrating the existence of the basic mechanism of Homeopathy.
DNA waves and water - L. Montagnier, J. Aissa, E. Del Giudice, C. Lavallee, A Tedeschie G.
Vitiello:https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/306/1/012007/pdf
New Evidence for A Non-Particle View of Life by Laurence Hecht (Jan. 21, 2011): http://www.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/montagnier.pdf
Water Memory and Structured Water: https://youtu.be/YwaNfNcurvQ
Water Memory (2014 Documentary about Nobel Prize laureate Luc Montagnier): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyUsVOic0
(Paper) SECRET NEUROSCIENCE BOOM AND COVERT HUMAN EXPERIMENTS:
Flores, DavidSalinas. (2016). The secret of neuroscience boom: Are there secret human experiments in Latin América? | The Egyptian Journal of Internal Medicine. 28. 1. 10.4103/1110-7782.182942.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303553307_The_secret_of_neuroscience_boom_Are_there_secret_human_experiments_in_Latin_America
OTHERS:
Rwanda EMF Genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
ROUNDTABLE RE 5G (18:45'' - Dr. Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAPej45Y_6U
Whistleblowers: https://youtu.be/vxQrdGVy_kw
Wireless Dangers Australia | 06/05/2017 | Leuren Moret on Wireless Weapons Used on People: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xr_C1o70s
Deep History about 5G ''Who, What, Why'': https://youtu.be/O_YmcKbrFtQ
A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
All credits reserved.
Video contents:
00:00:24 - 5G smart grid is a sionic weapon
00:00:24 - Sionic weapon definition
00:03:17 - Brain frequencies research and remote uses
00:05:00 - Control populations by radio frequencies
00:07:00 - Iridium Satellite Constellation covert use
00:07:22 - Iridium Satellite slide
00:08:00 - Infra-red bodily messaging
00:08:28 - Electron Cyclotron Resonance definition
00:15:30 - Rwanda EMF induced genocide
00:20:00 - UN's role in genociding your country
00:23:00 - Flat array, smart devices and targeting individuals
00:26:03 - Electron Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapon
ELECTRON CYCLOTRON RESONANCE (ECR) is a phenomenon observed in plasma physics, condensed matter physics, and accelerator physics. It happens when the frequency of incident radiation coincides with the natural frequency of rotation of electrons in magnetic fields. A free electron in a static and uniform magnetic field will move in a circle due to the Lorentz force.
CYCLOTRON RESONANCE BIOWEAPON SYSTEM:
The 5G system will improve captured and delivery of EMF signals and mass densification. The 6G system will improve control accuracy and combining augmented reality with virtual reality. The 7G (300 GHz to 3 THz) will remove individuals exclusively to a virtual reality. This system is the reason for the non-consensual experimentation on the implanted population been use to record as many aspects of human brain activity as possible.
Human Brain Project (Open Project)
https://www.humanbrainproject.eu/en/
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Targeted Individuals to Artificial Intelligence Hive Mind Control Grid | 29/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEgZQgP9SMs
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Interview: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqeYKu6CbmA&;list=UUFLSxaOHEgvNCdabJVkDCKg
Stocklin United States Patent: 4,858,612; August 22, 1989:
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/mind_control.html
Brain Tap: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/brain_tap.html
Iridium satellite constellation: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
The 5G small satellite replacing the old iridium satellite constellation:
iridium satellite constellation (low-orbit 1997): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xjig4NBAPZQ
Iridium Flares Are Disappearing From The Skies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzzROZzjTyw
EYES IMPLANTS FACT | Defeating the 5G Genocide (Stop 007 - 25/06/2019):
https://youtu.be/8GYvzCjMb9E?t=4140
Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection: https://youtu.be/fESkVMcRBkU | https://www.brighteon.com/ba93e83e-679c-453c-8494-c4261177247b
Barrie Trower on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix (Feb 03, 2020): https://www.brighteon.com/062a6dc5-d76f-4ef0-8118-bacaa447e6c2
HOMEOPATHY-LIKE CYCLOTRON RESONANCE:
Montagnier and Homeopathy (A Non-Particle View):
« generating an electronic signal characteristic of a DNA, it can be obtained from a solution, your blood is a solution, it is a liquid »
Memory of Water in high dilutions - After all Jacques Benveniste was right and Prof. Montagnier (Nobel Prize for Medicine 2008) and some colleagues manage to verify the reality of signal transduction (98% accuracy) demonstrating the existence of the basic mechanism of Homeopathy.
DNA waves and water - L. Montagnier, J. Aissa, E. Del Giudice, C. Lavallee, A Tedeschie G.
Vitiello:https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/306/1/012007/pdf
New Evidence for A Non-Particle View of Life by Laurence Hecht (Jan. 21, 2011): http://www.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/montagnier.pdf
Water Memory and Structured Water: https://youtu.be/YwaNfNcurvQ
Water Memory (2014 Documentary about Nobel Prize laureate Luc Montagnier): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyUsVOic0
(Paper) SECRET NEUROSCIENCE BOOM AND COVERT HUMAN EXPERIMENTS:
Flores, DavidSalinas. (2016). The secret of neuroscience boom: Are there secret human experiments in Latin América? | The Egyptian Journal of Internal Medicine. 28. 1. 10.4103/1110-7782.182942.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303553307_The_secret_of_neuroscience_boom_Are_there_secret_human_experiments_in_Latin_America
OTHERS:
Rwanda EMF Genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
ROUNDTABLE RE 5G (18:45'' - Dr. Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAPej45Y_6U
Whistleblowers: https://youtu.be/vxQrdGVy_kw
Wireless Dangers Australia | 06/05/2017 | Leuren Moret on Wireless Weapons Used on People: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xr_C1o70s
Deep History about 5G ''Who, What, Why'': https://youtu.be/O_YmcKbrFtQ
A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
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