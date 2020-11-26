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86) Microwaves, Society and Food
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248 views • November 26, 2020
Microwaves, Society and Food | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/07/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX4q-zCDW84
Source/credits: Youtube Channel 'NewsWorldWide1':
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009_5-6: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Image: https://1bzk83pdqbs1pbyph40x4fm1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5G-oven.jpg
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Microwave Oven as a weapon: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
'Coast-to-Coast Show' (c/ George Noory) | C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory: http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
AirPods Pro vs Microwave Oven_RF Radiation Review | 03/11/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOEz3YA0_wI
The klystron is used in television transmission, particle accelerators, and powerful radar, like that in the DEW line which defended North America from attack. Developer of this model klystron tube Rudy Dehn explains how the high powered microwave device works. Dehn and others developed a better tube at GE Schenectady. This short video is an excerpt from a full video talking about the development of the device from 1936-1976 | How a Klystron Tube Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsBTI3tO5-8
Panagopoulos, D., Johansson, O. & Carlo, G. Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity. Sci Rep 5, 14914 (2015): https://doi.org/10.1038/srep14914
Legal Case of Hans Ulrich Hertel:
EGMR 53440/99 - Hertel v. Switzerland: https://www.servat.unibe.ch/dfr/em534409.html
CASE OF HERTEL v. SWITZERLAND (59/1997/843/1049): https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22tabview%22:[%22document%22],%22itemid%22:[%22001-59366%22]}
MORE:
Fornos Microondas: http://www.naturestreasures.com.au/Microwave-ovens.html
Microwaves May Fluke The Heart While You Nuke Food: https://www.worldhealth.net/news/microwaves-may-fluke-heart-while-you-nuke-food/
Not Only Does Microwaved Food Cause Cancer,but It also Makes You Fat: https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/wfns_fact-sheet_obesity_05-11_english.pdf
Microwave Ovens | Are they safe? : https://pulsescreening.co.uk/microwaves.html
Source/credits: Youtube Channel 'NewsWorldWide1':
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009_5-6: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Image: https://1bzk83pdqbs1pbyph40x4fm1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5G-oven.jpg
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Microwave Oven as a weapon: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
'Coast-to-Coast Show' (c/ George Noory) | C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory: http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
AirPods Pro vs Microwave Oven_RF Radiation Review | 03/11/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOEz3YA0_wI
The klystron is used in television transmission, particle accelerators, and powerful radar, like that in the DEW line which defended North America from attack. Developer of this model klystron tube Rudy Dehn explains how the high powered microwave device works. Dehn and others developed a better tube at GE Schenectady. This short video is an excerpt from a full video talking about the development of the device from 1936-1976 | How a Klystron Tube Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsBTI3tO5-8
Panagopoulos, D., Johansson, O. & Carlo, G. Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity. Sci Rep 5, 14914 (2015): https://doi.org/10.1038/srep14914
Legal Case of Hans Ulrich Hertel:
EGMR 53440/99 - Hertel v. Switzerland: https://www.servat.unibe.ch/dfr/em534409.html
CASE OF HERTEL v. SWITZERLAND (59/1997/843/1049): https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22tabview%22:[%22document%22],%22itemid%22:[%22001-59366%22]}
MORE:
Fornos Microondas: http://www.naturestreasures.com.au/Microwave-ovens.html
Microwaves May Fluke The Heart While You Nuke Food: https://www.worldhealth.net/news/microwaves-may-fluke-heart-while-you-nuke-food/
Not Only Does Microwaved Food Cause Cancer,but It also Makes You Fat: https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/wfns_fact-sheet_obesity_05-11_english.pdf
Microwave Ovens | Are they safe? : https://pulsescreening.co.uk/microwaves.html
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