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80) Barrie Trower - Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi (2020, Exeter Phoenix)
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1038 views • November 25, 2020
Barrie Trower - Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi (2020, Exeter Phoenix) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 07/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ-hR2BPTB0
Barrie Trower on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix (Feb 03, 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Barrie Trower speaking on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix Theater in February 2020. This includes some very important updates on the current situation.
Reference in the video - "ES-UK" Magazine:
http://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Summer-2019-vol.17-no.2.pdf
http://www.es-uk.info/newsletters/
Barrie Trower on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix (Feb 03, 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Barrie Trower speaking on 5G at the Exeter Phoenix Theater in February 2020. This includes some very important updates on the current situation.
Reference in the video - "ES-UK" Magazine:
http://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Summer-2019-vol.17-no.2.pdf
http://www.es-uk.info/newsletters/
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