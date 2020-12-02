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101) Dr. Igor Shepherd about COVID Vaccines: global genetic genocide & biological weapons of mass destruction
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639 views • December 02, 2020
Summary video [ not yet subtitled ]: https://www.brighteon.com/d4108068-610c-42f6-936e-985bfb52fc98
Full credits to KeepCOFree:
Nov11, 2020 - Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtZo6wIKVDdt/
Dr. Igor Shepherd warns about how the COVID vaccines are biological weapons for a global genetic genocide, a horror is coming under the form of a truly eugenic vaccine. Dr. Igor Shepherd is a Wyoming Department of Public Health Official. This time is different, nobody has seen anything Else In The Past.
About 5G & A.I. and mRNA vaccines, hydrogel on bandages, etc at 1:03:00''.
This Talk Will Cover:
-- Coronavirus facts you may not know yet.
-- How the new COVID vaccine is made.
-- mRNA vaccines vs traditional vaccines.
-- The timeline and rollout plans for this new vaccine.
Dr. Igor Shepherd, M.D. is currently a Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager at Wyoming Department of Health Preparedness and Response Unit in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has been a public speaker at numerous preparedness conferences throughout the United States and works with the the Center for Disease Control to prepare and review Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement applications, strategic plans, progress reports, data, and deliverables. He also provides monthly briefings for the State Essential Function Partners and Health and Human Services representatives. Before working for the state of Wyoming, he worked in various other emergency preparedness jobs and also at a Nevada Nuclear Test Site for Counter-terrorism Operations where he was involved in technical research and development on national domestic preparedness and nuclear security for Department of Justice, Office for Domestic Preparedness, DHS, DOE, NNSA, DOD, DTRA, FEMA, National Guard, Tactical SWAT teams, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals.
UPDATE about reprisals: 'Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About the Horrors of a COVID Vaccine by Gary D. Barnett: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
First Strike: A Warning from Loveland: http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/First%20Strike%20A%20Warning%20from%20Loveland.pdf
- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ --
About the transformational synchronization of our body (with 5G and nanoparticles), the intentions were publicly stated, here 2013's sources:
DARPA Hacking Humans the 47th Chromosome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NlfqBlnciw
https://www.activistpost.com/2013/07/darpa-to-genetically-engineer-humans-by.html
http://2045.com/news/31813.html
The Brain of Skynet Neuromorphic Computing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ_3w_MiHio
Full credits to KeepCOFree:
Nov11, 2020 - Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtZo6wIKVDdt/
Dr. Igor Shepherd warns about how the COVID vaccines are biological weapons for a global genetic genocide, a horror is coming under the form of a truly eugenic vaccine. Dr. Igor Shepherd is a Wyoming Department of Public Health Official. This time is different, nobody has seen anything Else In The Past.
About 5G & A.I. and mRNA vaccines, hydrogel on bandages, etc at 1:03:00''.
This Talk Will Cover:
-- Coronavirus facts you may not know yet.
-- How the new COVID vaccine is made.
-- mRNA vaccines vs traditional vaccines.
-- The timeline and rollout plans for this new vaccine.
Dr. Igor Shepherd, M.D. is currently a Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager at Wyoming Department of Health Preparedness and Response Unit in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has been a public speaker at numerous preparedness conferences throughout the United States and works with the the Center for Disease Control to prepare and review Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement applications, strategic plans, progress reports, data, and deliverables. He also provides monthly briefings for the State Essential Function Partners and Health and Human Services representatives. Before working for the state of Wyoming, he worked in various other emergency preparedness jobs and also at a Nevada Nuclear Test Site for Counter-terrorism Operations where he was involved in technical research and development on national domestic preparedness and nuclear security for Department of Justice, Office for Domestic Preparedness, DHS, DOE, NNSA, DOD, DTRA, FEMA, National Guard, Tactical SWAT teams, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals.
UPDATE about reprisals: 'Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About the Horrors of a COVID Vaccine by Gary D. Barnett: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
First Strike: A Warning from Loveland: http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/First%20Strike%20A%20Warning%20from%20Loveland.pdf
- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ -- _ --
About the transformational synchronization of our body (with 5G and nanoparticles), the intentions were publicly stated, here 2013's sources:
DARPA Hacking Humans the 47th Chromosome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NlfqBlnciw
https://www.activistpost.com/2013/07/darpa-to-genetically-engineer-humans-by.html
http://2045.com/news/31813.html
The Brain of Skynet Neuromorphic Computing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ_3w_MiHio
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