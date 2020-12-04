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102) Dr. Igor Shepherd on Vaccines, 5G & eugenic weapons [subtitled summary]
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791 views • December 04, 2020
Full video nº 101) Dr. Igor Shepherd about COVID Vaccines: global genetic genocide & biological weapons of mass destruction: https://www.brighteon.com/680ce9f9-193e-4d51-831b-4e19934aa19e
First Strike: A Warning from Loveland: http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/First%20Strike%20A%20Warning%20from%20Loveland.pdf
See also:
Dr James Lyons Weiler about the lack of animal studies and pathological priming | The Damage the Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Cause: https://www.brighteon.com/e9f112e2-e67b-440c-a98f-720f7ee033b0
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons : https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
83) Klinghardt: 5G and immunity: https://www.brighteon.com/de2d6354-5983-409f-b65a-ad2be01445ef
82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses':
https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da
79) Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - What's really going on in the world? https://www.brighteon.com/89c37c2e-ccda-4a9b-ba40-172e584fe75b
THESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...: https://www.brighteon.com/f46e99c7-15ed-45d2-b5ee-8538709851dc
Andy Wakefield warns humanity about the coming wave of coronavirus vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/cd09656e-c4d0-465c-8255-3936daf84bc8
UK Column News - 4th December 2020 | Brian Gerrish and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News: https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-4th-december-2020
Dr. Igor Shepherd, M.D. is currently a Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager at Wyoming Department of Health Preparedness and Response Unit in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has been a public speaker at numerous preparedness conferences throughout the United States and works with the the Center for Disease Control to prepare and review Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement applications, strategic plans, progress reports, data, and deliverables. He also provides monthly briefings for the State Essential Function Partners and Health and Human Services representatives. Before working for the state of Wyoming, he worked in various other emergency preparedness jobs and also at a Nevada Nuclear Test Site for Counter-terrorism Operations where he was involved in technical research and development on national domestic preparedness and nuclear security for Department of Justice, Office for Domestic Preparedness, DHS, DOE, NNSA, DOD, DTRA, FEMA, National Guard, Tactical SWAT teams, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals.
About the transformational synchronization of our body (with 5G and nanoparticles), the intentions were publicly stated, here 2013's sources:
DARPA Hacking Humans the 47th Chromosome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NlfqBlnciw
https://www.activistpost.com/2013/07/darpa-to-genetically-engineer-humans-by.html
http://2045.com/news/31813.html
The Brain of Skynet Neuromorphic Computing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ_3w_MiHio
First Strike: A Warning from Loveland: http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/First%20Strike%20A%20Warning%20from%20Loveland.pdf
See also:
Dr James Lyons Weiler about the lack of animal studies and pathological priming | The Damage the Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Cause: https://www.brighteon.com/e9f112e2-e67b-440c-a98f-720f7ee033b0
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons : https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
83) Klinghardt: 5G and immunity: https://www.brighteon.com/de2d6354-5983-409f-b65a-ad2be01445ef
82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses':
https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da
79) Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - What's really going on in the world? https://www.brighteon.com/89c37c2e-ccda-4a9b-ba40-172e584fe75b
THESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...: https://www.brighteon.com/f46e99c7-15ed-45d2-b5ee-8538709851dc
Andy Wakefield warns humanity about the coming wave of coronavirus vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/cd09656e-c4d0-465c-8255-3936daf84bc8
UK Column News - 4th December 2020 | Brian Gerrish and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News: https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-4th-december-2020
Dr. Igor Shepherd, M.D. is currently a Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager at Wyoming Department of Health Preparedness and Response Unit in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has been a public speaker at numerous preparedness conferences throughout the United States and works with the the Center for Disease Control to prepare and review Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement applications, strategic plans, progress reports, data, and deliverables. He also provides monthly briefings for the State Essential Function Partners and Health and Human Services representatives. Before working for the state of Wyoming, he worked in various other emergency preparedness jobs and also at a Nevada Nuclear Test Site for Counter-terrorism Operations where he was involved in technical research and development on national domestic preparedness and nuclear security for Department of Justice, Office for Domestic Preparedness, DHS, DOE, NNSA, DOD, DTRA, FEMA, National Guard, Tactical SWAT teams, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals.
About the transformational synchronization of our body (with 5G and nanoparticles), the intentions were publicly stated, here 2013's sources:
DARPA Hacking Humans the 47th Chromosome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NlfqBlnciw
https://www.activistpost.com/2013/07/darpa-to-genetically-engineer-humans-by.html
http://2045.com/news/31813.html
The Brain of Skynet Neuromorphic Computing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ_3w_MiHio
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