The Damage Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Cause

Dr James Lyons Weiler - Medical Freedom Press Conference - Coalition for Informed Consent. Independently funded studies.Animal Studies have been skipped to rush out vaccines.Coronavirus vaccines have a terrible record when animal testing took place, animals also got serious infection especially re-exposed to wild coronavirus.Disease enhancement due to pathological priming syndrome due to proteins known to cause unsafe episodes, not just respiratory.Great concern about being infected yet there is no concern about being injected.21% of Moderna vaccine trial subjects experiencing severe adverse reactions. Other manufacturers are not being transparent.Incidental coagulator (blood thickening) is happening due to the proteins being injected.Patients being treated with cortisone steroids that weaken the immune system."100's of thousand doctors will condemn these public service health recommendations".One poll says 51% of people won't take the vaccine.We have memory B cells and memory T cells that remember how to overcome infections and toxins. Therefore the testing for presence of anti bodies is not an accurate diagnosis as they can disappear from detection after 6 months.PCR test from reference samples proved 30% false positives and 40% false negatives.A terrorist with a bomb could never succeed in shutting down businesses as well as the response to coronavirus.The quaternary ammonium disinfectants used to deep cleanse schools cause sub-fertility in mice by targeting both male and female reproductive processes.(for 2-3 generations).