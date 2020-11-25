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82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses'
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967 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses' | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 20/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fESkVMcRBkU
See also:
232) Dr. Lee Merritt Warns 5G Linked to Global COVID-19 Outbreaks: https://www.brighteon.com/5e9018aa-f460-4f89-bdf8-bcac0301268b
From 5G Trojan Horse Conference, 15 September 2019:
Link to full conference with Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow:
https://www.brighteon.com/29d14629-599c-43a5-852e-b4918cd9d029
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/
Speaker: Emil Möler | Location: Melkweg Amsterdam | Co-operation: "We are change Rotterdam".
Source alternative:
5G The Trojan Horse - Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow, 15 September 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
Informational Summary of the book' The Invisible Rainbow' by Arthur Firsterberg:
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Shot at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona on March 12, 2020:
Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
Important Lesson From the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyrcYVH6qtU
Summary, adding to the radiofrequencies new exposure atthe time:
1) Change to canned foods (89% less zinc for 4 years, 1914-18);
2) High doses of aspirin results in pulmonary edema (1300 mg/hour - 12 hours).
See also:
232) Dr. Lee Merritt Warns 5G Linked to Global COVID-19 Outbreaks: https://www.brighteon.com/5e9018aa-f460-4f89-bdf8-bcac0301268b
From 5G Trojan Horse Conference, 15 September 2019:
Link to full conference with Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow:
https://www.brighteon.com/29d14629-599c-43a5-852e-b4918cd9d029
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/
Speaker: Emil Möler | Location: Melkweg Amsterdam | Co-operation: "We are change Rotterdam".
Source alternative:
5G The Trojan Horse - Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow, 15 September 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
Informational Summary of the book' The Invisible Rainbow' by Arthur Firsterberg:
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Shot at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona on March 12, 2020:
Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
Important Lesson From the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyrcYVH6qtU
Summary, adding to the radiofrequencies new exposure atthe time:
1) Change to canned foods (89% less zinc for 4 years, 1914-18);
2) High doses of aspirin results in pulmonary edema (1300 mg/hour - 12 hours).
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