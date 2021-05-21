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159) "5G Trojan Horse Conference" Amsterdam: Ray Broomhall, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Barrie Trower, Cal Washington, Steven Whybrow & Patrick Wood
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446 views • May 21, 2021
5G Trojan Horse Conference (Amsterdam, September 15, 2019). Credits to:
RT Dutch - 5G The Trojan Horse (full meeting) | 30/09/2019 - Relevant Today
https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/ | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
Speaker: Emil Möler
Location: Melkweg Amsterdam
Co-operation: "We are change Rotterdam".
Video presentation
82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses': https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
RT Dutch - 5G The Trojan Horse (full meeting) | 30/09/2019 - Relevant Today
https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/ | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
Speaker: Emil Möler
Location: Melkweg Amsterdam
Co-operation: "We are change Rotterdam".
Video presentation
82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain 'viruses': https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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