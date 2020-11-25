© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
83) Klinghardt: 5G and immunity
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
324 views • November 25, 2020
Klinghardt: 5G, virus and immunity | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 27/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ge_EVCGDrlQ
Credits for Klinghardt Institute channel:
Klinghardt Corona Virus 2nd Q&A 25th March | 25/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30aqtzIfc1Y
Dr Klinghardt and Daniela Deiosso answer many of the questions raised following their 20th March presentation 'Dr Klinghardt's latest discoveries on COVID-19.
Credits for Klinghardt Institute channel:
Klinghardt Corona Virus 2nd Q&A 25th March | 25/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30aqtzIfc1Y
Dr Klinghardt and Daniela Deiosso answer many of the questions raised following their 20th March presentation 'Dr Klinghardt's latest discoveries on COVID-19.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.