© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2243 views • December 03, 2020
JON SNOW DUMB STRUCK !
A slip of the tongue! Professor Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, and a part of the GAVI team - Sir John is a member of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) and sits on the government’s vaccine task force that has negotiated the purchase of a handful of proposed vaccines to combat coronavirus - developing AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, said in an interview with Jon Snow that "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a %, say 60 or 70%." Believe him, someone who has these levels of credentials doesn't misspeak without correcting himself.
Sterilization: 1.The process of making something free from bacteria or other living microorganisms.
Microorganisms can be bacteria, fungi, archaea or protists. The term microorganisms does not include viruses and prions, which are generally classified as non-living.
https://www.uib.no/en/geobio/56846/wh....
I am sure any infertility will be blamed on the virus .
Will they blame infertility on Covid19? Look at these links or google it,
1. https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/h...
2. https://www.thailandmedical.news/news...
3. https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoria...
4. https://www.urotoday.com/recent-abstr...
5. https://journals.physiology.org/doi/f...
6, https://www.bionews.org.uk/page_152485
A slip of the tongue! Professor Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, and a part of the GAVI team - Sir John is a member of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) and sits on the government’s vaccine task force that has negotiated the purchase of a handful of proposed vaccines to combat coronavirus - developing AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, said in an interview with Jon Snow that "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a %, say 60 or 70%." Believe him, someone who has these levels of credentials doesn't misspeak without correcting himself.
Sterilization: 1.The process of making something free from bacteria or other living microorganisms.
Microorganisms can be bacteria, fungi, archaea or protists. The term microorganisms does not include viruses and prions, which are generally classified as non-living.
https://www.uib.no/en/geobio/56846/wh....
I am sure any infertility will be blamed on the virus .
Will they blame infertility on Covid19? Look at these links or google it,
1. https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/h...
2. https://www.thailandmedical.news/news...
3. https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoria...
4. https://www.urotoday.com/recent-abstr...
5. https://journals.physiology.org/doi/f...
6, https://www.bionews.org.uk/page_152485
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.