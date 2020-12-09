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107) Max Igan on Moderna - the Fauci, Gates, Soros Jeffrey Epstein Connection
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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225 views • December 09, 2020
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Donotblock | September 7, 2020 | Max Igan on Moderna the Fauci, Gates, Soros Jeffery Epstein Connection: https://www.bitchute.com/video/21e2JhO3tGl0/
Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization | Dec 2, 2020:
https://healthandmoneynews.
wordpress.com/2020/12/02/head-of-pfizer-research-covid-vaccine-is-female-sterilization/
Food For Thought | 27/07/2020 | Bill Gates caught on video admitting that his ‘experimental’ vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksEVaO806Oo
102) Dr. Igor Shepherd on Vaccines, 5G & eugenic weapons [subtitled summary]: https://www.brighteon.com/d4108068-610c-42f6-936e-985bfb52fc98
Bill Gates Dishes About President Donald Trump Meetings In Exclusive Video _ All In _ MSNBC
MSNBC | 18/05/2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dY7byG1YGwg
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020 | A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE

MORE:
COVID-19 VACCINE - URGENT WARNING

The new Covid 19 vaccine will make $$$ billions for the pharmaceutical companies, but here’s what it won’t do. It won’t:

Cure Covid
Prevent people from contracting Covid
·Prevent Covid-related hospitalizations
Prevent Covid-caused deaths

The vaccine will have the following adverse effects:
- Acute demyelinating disease
- Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
- Acute myocardial infarction
- Anaphylaxis
- Arthritis and arthralgia / Joint pain
- Autoimmune disease
- Cataplexy
- Convulsions
- Death (surely death ranks as more than just an adverse effect?)
- Disseminated intravascular coagulation
- Guillain-Barre syndrome
- Infertility
- Kawasaki disease
- Meningoencephalitis
- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome / Meningitis / Encephalopathy
- Myocarditis / Pericarditis
- Narcolepsy
- Seizures
- Strokes
- Thrombocytopenia
- Transverse myelitis
- Vaccine-enhanced disease

Not to mention the additional spike protein (Syncytin-1) which will make women infertile: https://healthandmoneynews.
wordpress.com/2020/12/02/head-of-pfizer-research-covid-vaccine-is-female-sterilization/

And the new electroporation vaccine will permanently edit and alter your DNA, knocking out the VMAT2 gene and making the recipient feel dead inside (go research how important the VMAT2 gene is...).

So please conduct some research rather than simply handing over critical thinking and health to an experimental and extremely dangerous vaccine, which has zero benefit in fighting a fictional pandemic. Here are some starting points:

Ask the experts: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_qIsNohSIeSgfz2J.html

Dr. Woffgang Wodarg: “STOP COVID VAX EXPERIMENTS”: https://thehighwire.com/videos/health-expert-stop-covid-vax-experiments/

Dr. Roger Hodkinson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LbD1rWkF-Q

They have cooked the books: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-eric-nepute-pcr-and-cov-19-lie_iMi44anTIKx5HbJ.html

The "Second Wave" is Based on Fake Statistics - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43VdZOhe-5s

Covid Lies, Damned Lies & Statistics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG1YlF8PH9E&;t=323s

Dr Andrew Wakefield: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKzv78uD0YM

Tony Heller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rckAJ7m0xsg

Peter Hitchens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh3u0W1ajks

The Simple Truth in Under 6 Minutes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRlPPzydSyM

The President of Tanzania didn't trust the WHO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdQFGaZY56Q

They have not isolated and have no record of any virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCw_NiIeIrs
Keywords
trumpvaccinemax igansorosbill gatesjeffery epsteinfaucimodernabig picturebig club
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