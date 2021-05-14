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157) The Magnetic Mark of the Beast [may13, 2021]
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329 views • May 14, 2021
Credits to Greg Reese/Infowars.com:
The Magnetic Mark of the Beast - May 13, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
It seems the people who were vaccinated were nano-chipped, it is called a super-paramagnetic nanoparticle delivery system for genes vaccines. There is indeed scientific basis for the reports that have been circulating of people checking that a magnet only sticks on the skin at the vaccine reception area. Also, the reactions of the non-vaccinated to the vaccinated people, it could be explained by changes in the electric field, it has been found a 10x increase in the electric field emission by the digital Trifield meter, as you can see the meter is selecting 'electric field' on the standard side. Instead of emitting, they may well be receiving and resonating a specific frequency or set of frequencies: https://www.trifield.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/tf2_angled_catalog.png
Longest compilation available:
Updated Compilation Of Magnets Sticking To People's Arms: Tons Of #MagnetChallenge Videos (Magnetic Vaccine?): https://www.brighteon.com/c71f20b8-fc3c-4ea0-8cdb-595bf6a05c5a
Former FEMA emplyee Celeste Solum warned us a year ago about all this:
Watch and share - DARPA and their Nanotechnology Hydrogel Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/70dc2d5c-13f7-4758-a5f9-517f3d80d38b
STUDIES
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article.
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review.
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review.
Cited on:
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review.
The Magnetic Mark of the Beast - May 13, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
It seems the people who were vaccinated were nano-chipped, it is called a super-paramagnetic nanoparticle delivery system for genes vaccines. There is indeed scientific basis for the reports that have been circulating of people checking that a magnet only sticks on the skin at the vaccine reception area. Also, the reactions of the non-vaccinated to the vaccinated people, it could be explained by changes in the electric field, it has been found a 10x increase in the electric field emission by the digital Trifield meter, as you can see the meter is selecting 'electric field' on the standard side. Instead of emitting, they may well be receiving and resonating a specific frequency or set of frequencies: https://www.trifield.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/tf2_angled_catalog.png
Longest compilation available:
Updated Compilation Of Magnets Sticking To People's Arms: Tons Of #MagnetChallenge Videos (Magnetic Vaccine?): https://www.brighteon.com/c71f20b8-fc3c-4ea0-8cdb-595bf6a05c5a
Former FEMA emplyee Celeste Solum warned us a year ago about all this:
Watch and share - DARPA and their Nanotechnology Hydrogel Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/70dc2d5c-13f7-4758-a5f9-517f3d80d38b
STUDIES
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article.
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review.
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review.
Cited on:
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review.
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