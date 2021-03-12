© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
141) What's REALLY in the fake 'vaccines - former FEMA employee Celeste Solum with David Icke
Follow
8
Share
Report
816 views • March 12, 2021
Full credits to David Icke and Video Sponsor - Lyfeloop - https://lyfeloop.com:
Relatioship among 5G/EMF, GMO, , vaccines, nanotech and much more.
SD source:
What's REALLY in the fake 'vaccines - former FEMA employee Celeste Solum with David Icke | March 2nd, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9x3Sj42L0YUO/
HD source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/03/02/must-watch-whats-really-in-the-fake-vaccines-former-fema-employee-celeste-solum-talks-with-david-icke/ and https://banned.video/watch?id=603df049e9046725ccbcc7f6
Download file: https://downloads.banned.video/videos/c90d7c0d-88d8-4c0c-88d7-6180ada40423.mp4
Relatioship among 5G/EMF, GMO, , vaccines, nanotech and much more.
SD source:
What's REALLY in the fake 'vaccines - former FEMA employee Celeste Solum with David Icke | March 2nd, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9x3Sj42L0YUO/
HD source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/03/02/must-watch-whats-really-in-the-fake-vaccines-former-fema-employee-celeste-solum-talks-with-david-icke/ and https://banned.video/watch?id=603df049e9046725ccbcc7f6
Download file: https://downloads.banned.video/videos/c90d7c0d-88d8-4c0c-88d7-6180ada40423.mp4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.