© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
Follow
5
Share
Report
1470 views • May 22, 2021
MIRRORED from Greg Reese
the late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty years
Watch also :
Kary Mullis -The full interview by Gary Null
https://www.brighteon.com/c84f1674-4237-4870-b891-dd62ab33d74b
What Inventor Kary Mullis Says About PCR Testing - Some Take Away Lessons For Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/bf132f9c-119c-462f-a77a-0291e6e6ca6a
Fauci Admits Any Positve Test Above 35 Cycles Is A False Positive - The US Routinely Uses 42-45 Cycles
https://www.brighteon.com/fc5ab901-81e9-4911-9fd6-f193b81b3cde
Why I Began Questioning HIV(Dr. Kary Mullis,Dr. Rodney Richards,Neville Hodgkinson,Dr. Christian Fiala,Rian Malan)
https://www.brighteon.com/32866346-654f-4e25-958c-cbb6c3eedd91
I Have No Symptoms There’s No Reason For Me To Take A PCR Test – Fauci
https://www.brighteon.com/36b0fee3-0f20-4581-b3b8-e27988166c1a
THE PCR TEST INVENTOR STATED THEY CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️ - Dr. Kary Mullis
https://www.brighteon.com/75a3f916-2456-4011-92b4-27f58a27366c
Listen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b78c5e91-6fad-4afe-a4b6-e0587ca3dd5d
"Doctor" Fauci Learned For The First Time What It Is To Be In A NON-CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch This!
https://www.brighteon.com/9e11cf55-b4c0-4f93-8242-fdbb876f6759
"FOCUS ON FAUCI" - Sasha Stone with Judy Mikovits,Rocco Galati,Robert F Kennedy Jr,David Martin(FULL)
https://www.brighteon.com/196c8b82-629d-4639-8a0e-473ea1753452
"You Can't Isolate Yourself From The Rest Of The World" - Fauci In 2009 During H1N1 Outbreak In America
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ec8b9f-b31f-41b8-95d5-593acac5594d
Hero Anthony Fauci Vaccinated Santa For Christmas So It Still Can Visit Kids At Home
https://www.brighteon.com/e58d8a1e-79dc-4343-8e58-62a366d308c8
Fauci Says You'll Still Need to Wear Masks—After Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/d5d4f909-cca9-4c68-95ec-d6fe5566cae3
Listen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b78c5e91-6fad-4afe-a4b6-e0587ca3dd5d
Robert Kennedy Jr. Destroys Big Pharma, Fauci & Pro-Vaccine Movement
https://www.brighteon.com/9c851d8d-44e6-43f3-baa9-c4088212127d
The Wankers Song (Bill Gates,Fauci,Boris Johnson,Tedros,Hancock) - 😂😂😂
https://www.brighteon.com/571f8844-d604-4c8c-be15-085f66141206
Fauci - "Asymptomatic Transmission Has Never Been The Driver Of Outbreaks"
https://www.brighteon.com/46a5c8d9-4a43-48c2-845a-eeccd92ec190
When Dr. Fauci Said People Should Not Be Wearing Masks
https://www.brighteon.com/d46d71d6-b235-4d8d-9d31-2447d0720271
Dr Fauci Says Most People Recover From The Virus And That Body Eliminates The Virus - Why To Do Mass Vaccination Then?
https://www.brighteon.com/934438f3-9511-438c-a032-cbabb56721e5
Fauci - My family Is Getting Death Threats!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/d558fcb2-6792-44db-9437-57e35d22d20b
Dr Judy Mikovits - Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr Faucis Medical Corruption
https://www.brighteon.com/e493f154-51d6-4673-893f-1a6d462cdaba
Fauci Gets Grilled By Jim Jordan With Some "Hot" Questions
https://www.brighteon.com/719cdc41-66ea-42aa-bd15-2bbf19b5c597
Former AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx&Uncovers Medical Corruption
https://www.brighteon.com/b593ed34-d23b-4962-9378-453a4ce49bab
the late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty years
Watch also :
Kary Mullis -The full interview by Gary Null
https://www.brighteon.com/c84f1674-4237-4870-b891-dd62ab33d74b
What Inventor Kary Mullis Says About PCR Testing - Some Take Away Lessons For Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/bf132f9c-119c-462f-a77a-0291e6e6ca6a
Fauci Admits Any Positve Test Above 35 Cycles Is A False Positive - The US Routinely Uses 42-45 Cycles
https://www.brighteon.com/fc5ab901-81e9-4911-9fd6-f193b81b3cde
Why I Began Questioning HIV(Dr. Kary Mullis,Dr. Rodney Richards,Neville Hodgkinson,Dr. Christian Fiala,Rian Malan)
https://www.brighteon.com/32866346-654f-4e25-958c-cbb6c3eedd91
I Have No Symptoms There’s No Reason For Me To Take A PCR Test – Fauci
https://www.brighteon.com/36b0fee3-0f20-4581-b3b8-e27988166c1a
THE PCR TEST INVENTOR STATED THEY CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️ - Dr. Kary Mullis
https://www.brighteon.com/75a3f916-2456-4011-92b4-27f58a27366c
Listen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b78c5e91-6fad-4afe-a4b6-e0587ca3dd5d
"Doctor" Fauci Learned For The First Time What It Is To Be In A NON-CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch This!
https://www.brighteon.com/9e11cf55-b4c0-4f93-8242-fdbb876f6759
"FOCUS ON FAUCI" - Sasha Stone with Judy Mikovits,Rocco Galati,Robert F Kennedy Jr,David Martin(FULL)
https://www.brighteon.com/196c8b82-629d-4639-8a0e-473ea1753452
"You Can't Isolate Yourself From The Rest Of The World" - Fauci In 2009 During H1N1 Outbreak In America
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ec8b9f-b31f-41b8-95d5-593acac5594d
Hero Anthony Fauci Vaccinated Santa For Christmas So It Still Can Visit Kids At Home
https://www.brighteon.com/e58d8a1e-79dc-4343-8e58-62a366d308c8
Fauci Says You'll Still Need to Wear Masks—After Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/d5d4f909-cca9-4c68-95ec-d6fe5566cae3
Listen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b78c5e91-6fad-4afe-a4b6-e0587ca3dd5d
Robert Kennedy Jr. Destroys Big Pharma, Fauci & Pro-Vaccine Movement
https://www.brighteon.com/9c851d8d-44e6-43f3-baa9-c4088212127d
The Wankers Song (Bill Gates,Fauci,Boris Johnson,Tedros,Hancock) - 😂😂😂
https://www.brighteon.com/571f8844-d604-4c8c-be15-085f66141206
Fauci - "Asymptomatic Transmission Has Never Been The Driver Of Outbreaks"
https://www.brighteon.com/46a5c8d9-4a43-48c2-845a-eeccd92ec190
When Dr. Fauci Said People Should Not Be Wearing Masks
https://www.brighteon.com/d46d71d6-b235-4d8d-9d31-2447d0720271
Dr Fauci Says Most People Recover From The Virus And That Body Eliminates The Virus - Why To Do Mass Vaccination Then?
https://www.brighteon.com/934438f3-9511-438c-a032-cbabb56721e5
Fauci - My family Is Getting Death Threats!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/d558fcb2-6792-44db-9437-57e35d22d20b
Dr Judy Mikovits - Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr Faucis Medical Corruption
https://www.brighteon.com/e493f154-51d6-4673-893f-1a6d462cdaba
Fauci Gets Grilled By Jim Jordan With Some "Hot" Questions
https://www.brighteon.com/719cdc41-66ea-42aa-bd15-2bbf19b5c597
Former AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx&Uncovers Medical Corruption
https://www.brighteon.com/b593ed34-d23b-4962-9378-453a4ce49bab
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.