The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic

MIRRORED from Greg Reesethe late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty yearsWatch also :Kary Mullis -The full interview by Gary NullWhat Inventor Kary Mullis Says About PCR Testing - Some Take Away Lessons For Covid-19Fauci Admits Any Positve Test Above 35 Cycles Is A False Positive - The US Routinely Uses 42-45 CyclesWhy I Began Questioning HIV(Dr. Kary Mullis,Dr. Rodney Richards,Neville Hodgkinson,Dr. Christian Fiala,Rian Malan)I Have No Symptoms There’s No Reason For Me To Take A PCR Test – FauciTHE PCR TEST INVENTOR STATED THEY CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️ - Dr. Kary MullisListen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!"Doctor" Fauci Learned For The First Time What It Is To Be In A NON-CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch This!"FOCUS ON FAUCI" - Sasha Stone with Judy Mikovits,Rocco Galati,Robert F Kennedy Jr,David Martin(FULL)"You Can't Isolate Yourself From The Rest Of The World" - Fauci In 2009 During H1N1 Outbreak In AmericaHero Anthony Fauci Vaccinated Santa For Christmas So It Still Can Visit Kids At HomeFauci Says You'll Still Need to Wear Masks—After VaccineListen To PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Roast Fauci!!!Robert Kennedy Jr. Destroys Big Pharma, Fauci & Pro-Vaccine MovementThe Wankers Song (Bill Gates,Fauci,Boris Johnson,Tedros,Hancock) - 😂😂😂Fauci - "Asymptomatic Transmission Has Never Been The Driver Of Outbreaks"When Dr. Fauci Said People Should Not Be Wearing MasksDr Fauci Says Most People Recover From The Virus And That Body Eliminates The Virus - Why To Do Mass Vaccination Then?Fauci - My family Is Getting Death Threats!!!Dr Judy Mikovits - Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr Faucis Medical CorruptionFauci Gets Grilled By Jim Jordan With Some "Hot" QuestionsFormer AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx&Uncovers Medical Corruption