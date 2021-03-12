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"Doctor" Fauci Learned For The First Time What It Is To Be In A NON-CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch This!
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3109 views • March 12, 2021
MIRRORED from Wake Up From COVID
"Doctor" Fauci sat down for an innocent interview with Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez—what could go wrong?— and learned for the first time what it is to be in a NON CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch this!
This guy never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick.
"That's a very good question blah blah blah" ... "just sign this blank cheque, please".
Typical conman behavior
In this part Fauci starts sweating profusely, frustrated perhaps that his symphony of yada-yadas don't seem to be working with a 'mere' Mexican comedian. Derbez, all the while, shows a very understandable eagerness to get straight answers. You know he’s done his research.
A full year western Media has had the chance to make the right questions. It took a Mexican comedian to do it. And not just any comedian: hats off to the great Eugenio Derbez! Is there a chance that Bill Gates gives him an interview?
"Doctor" Fauci sat down for an innocent interview with Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez—what could go wrong?— and learned for the first time what it is to be in a NON CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch this!
This guy never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick.
"That's a very good question blah blah blah" ... "just sign this blank cheque, please".
Typical conman behavior
In this part Fauci starts sweating profusely, frustrated perhaps that his symphony of yada-yadas don't seem to be working with a 'mere' Mexican comedian. Derbez, all the while, shows a very understandable eagerness to get straight answers. You know he’s done his research.
A full year western Media has had the chance to make the right questions. It took a Mexican comedian to do it. And not just any comedian: hats off to the great Eugenio Derbez! Is there a chance that Bill Gates gives him an interview?
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