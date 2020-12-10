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Why I Began Questioning HIV(Dr. Kary Mullis,Dr. Rodney Richards,Neville Hodgkinson,Dr. Christian Fiala,Rian Malan)
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266 views • December 10, 2020
"Why I Began Questioning HIV" from the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition.
Five people (Below) provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
From the Deluxe Edition DVD
Five people (Below) provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
From the Deluxe Edition DVD
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