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THE PCR TEST INVENTOR STATED THEY CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️ - Dr. Kary Mullis
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148 views • September 27, 2020
THIS MAN INVENTED the PCR test
He even won a Nobel Prize for it in 1993...
Dr. Kary Mullis CATEGORICALLY stated that it CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️
He even won a Nobel Prize for it in 1993...
Dr. Kary Mullis CATEGORICALLY stated that it CAN NOT & SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A VIRUS ‼️‼️
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