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Fauci Admits Any Positve Test Above 35 Cycles Is A False Positive - The US Routinely Uses 42-45 Cycles
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359 views • November 02, 2020
Fauci has known since at least July that most Covid “cases” are false. The US routinely uses 42-45 cycles, Fauci says any positive test above 35 cycles is a false positive. This is what the whole pandemic is based on - fake test results. Watch Fauci admit it.
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