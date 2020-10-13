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Dr Fauci Says Most People Recover From The Virus And That Body Eliminates The Virus - Why To Do Mass Vaccination Then?
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151 views • October 13, 2020
Dr. Fauci Says: “The Virus Triggers An Immune Response”, “Most People Recover From This Virus”, “The Body Is Capable Of Spontaneously Eliminating The Virus”. Why Then Do We Need A Mass Vaccination???
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