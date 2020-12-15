© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Says You'll Still Need to Wear Masks—After Vaccine
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • December 15, 2020
NWO/Great Reset
Dr. Sanjay:” If you've been vaccinated, you probably still need to wear a mask. Am I right?
Dr Fauci: Absolutely! There's no doubt. We should not say that vaccines are a substitution for public health mesures. It's a compliment to public health measures, since the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, and we don't know what the durability of the protection is. You also want to wear a mask to protect yourself from getting infected, so wearing a mask, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, that should all stay as we get into the vaccine program, because there's still a lot of virus out there.”
CDC:”This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against covid, then when I take a covid vaccine.”
Dr. Sanjay:” If you've been vaccinated, you probably still need to wear a mask. Am I right?
Dr Fauci: Absolutely! There's no doubt. We should not say that vaccines are a substitution for public health mesures. It's a compliment to public health measures, since the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, and we don't know what the durability of the protection is. You also want to wear a mask to protect yourself from getting infected, so wearing a mask, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, that should all stay as we get into the vaccine program, because there's still a lot of virus out there.”
CDC:”This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against covid, then when I take a covid vaccine.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.