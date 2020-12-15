Fauci Says You'll Still Need to Wear Masks—After Vaccine

NWO/Great Reset



Dr. Sanjay:” If you've been vaccinated, you probably still need to wear a mask. Am I right?

Dr Fauci: Absolutely! There's no doubt. We should not say that vaccines are a substitution for public health mesures. It's a compliment to public health measures, since the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, and we don't know what the durability of the protection is. You also want to wear a mask to protect yourself from getting infected, so wearing a mask, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, that should all stay as we get into the vaccine program, because there's still a lot of virus out there.”

CDC:”This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against covid, then when I take a covid vaccine.”