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What Inventor Kary Mullis Says About PCR Testing - Some Take Away Lessons For Covid-19
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255 views • October 25, 2020
The inventor of PCR is Kary Mullis has also done a lot of research on HIV. In this youtube he states that 'presence of a piece of RNA' does not mean 'sick or contagious'. RNA chunks can be present in our body for up to weeks. He also says that PCR is so powerful that a few molecules are enough to be amplified via PCR. Using PCR without the presence of clinical complaints is absolutely inadvisable
See wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
See wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
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