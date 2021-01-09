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"FOCUS ON FAUCI" - Sasha Stone with Judy Mikovits,Rocco Galati,Robert F Kennedy Jr,David Martin(FULL)
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3463 views • January 09, 2021
MIRRORED from Sasha Stone
Don’t assume this is a vaccine and therefore it must be safe. It is not a vaccine and it is not safe.
Join Sacha Stone for a two-hour special ‘Livestream’ broadcast: Focus on Fauci
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
The event will bring before the public the vast pathology of crimes against humanity, which many key researchers and experts allege against Anthony Fauci (the most powerful man on earth in the public health administration sector).
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Dr Judy Mikovits – Dr David Martin – Dr Rocco Galati
Don’t assume this is a vaccine and therefore it must be safe. It is not a vaccine and it is not safe.
Join Sacha Stone for a two-hour special ‘Livestream’ broadcast: Focus on Fauci
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
The event will bring before the public the vast pathology of crimes against humanity, which many key researchers and experts allege against Anthony Fauci (the most powerful man on earth in the public health administration sector).
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Dr Judy Mikovits – Dr David Martin – Dr Rocco Galati
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