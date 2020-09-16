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ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
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661 views • September 16, 2020
As stated before, most world governments that belong to the United Nations and all government "space" agencies, including the USA, NASA, and Space X work with malevolent beings against mankind to push forth their New World Order agenda. Here we see a military helicopter being taken from the 3rd Dimension by an Inter-dimensional Orb (non-human technology) from benevolent beings. During WWII these Orbs were called Foo Fighters. You can bet the military was transporting some type of Dark Project Technology or performing anti-human activities against other humans. They could also be with a Military UFO/ET Recovery Team since these type of military helicopters can carry a good size cargo load. The military simply records these types of military craft/personnel abductions as training accidents (aka crash sites) and that the bodies were destroyed beyond recognition, and of course Mainstream Media parrots what they are told since they haven't done investigative reporting in several decades. It is very easy to fake a military crash site with all the moth balled military crafts and spare parts they have. Then the military states the badly burned remains positively identified by DNA samples since all military personnel have DNA samples on record. Faking DNA results is like child's play. Make sure you check out many more links of this type below, so you are able to connect more dots on your way to becoming Conscious.
Note: Sorry about the music on this video. The original (unedited) video that was posted on my YouTube and FaceBook channels was deleted back in Jan & Feb 2020, and I haven't been able to find it anywhere else on the internet. If someone still has the original copy, I would love to get a copy of it to replace this one. People that add music to original videos think it makes them more interesting, or they think they are showing their talents, but it actually takes away more than it adds. Food for thought for all you amateur video producers. (haha) Please, do not mess with the originals. This is very likely a US Marine CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/566ff0c1-c0cb-4005-9d2b-2dcc12d98bff
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7f39eac-9447-4da3-ac32-5966df953575
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/543512a4-9ee6-4e90-a72c-660a83b64294
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f6f1f86e-d1b3-45e0-80ae-a77a57de6f87
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6cadf407-6efd-4628-9082-5ae639669f67
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
Note: Sorry about the music on this video. The original (unedited) video that was posted on my YouTube and FaceBook channels was deleted back in Jan & Feb 2020, and I haven't been able to find it anywhere else on the internet. If someone still has the original copy, I would love to get a copy of it to replace this one. People that add music to original videos think it makes them more interesting, or they think they are showing their talents, but it actually takes away more than it adds. Food for thought for all you amateur video producers. (haha) Please, do not mess with the originals. This is very likely a US Marine CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/566ff0c1-c0cb-4005-9d2b-2dcc12d98bff
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7f39eac-9447-4da3-ac32-5966df953575
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/543512a4-9ee6-4e90-a72c-660a83b64294
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f6f1f86e-d1b3-45e0-80ae-a77a57de6f87
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6cadf407-6efd-4628-9082-5ae639669f67
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
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