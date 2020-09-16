© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • September 16, 2020
On 05/11/11 several crafts of benevolent beings attacked the Deep Underground Military Base (DUMB) in the area of Ft. Worth, Texas. As I have stated many times, there are several races of beings that visit the 3rd Dimensional Earth biosphere/plane. Most of the world governments work with the malevolent beings. However, the good news is there are some other races of beings that work to help and protect mankind, and this is what you see in this video. Of course the government lies and the Mainstream Media News push Fake News. To cover-up this attack, they said multiple lighting strikes struck power transformers, but the area of the DUMB is in an area without above ground buildings. As you can clearly see, NO LIGHTING STRIKES, but lots of UFOs using Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) to destroy the underground base there. The guy talking in this video is correct about ETs, but NOT about the US government destroying the crafts of attacking aliens. (haha) The aliens (aka good guys) won one, and the only thing destroyed was the DUMB.
The MJ12 works with several species of malevolent beings to help bring forth their New World Order. There are no "good" races that work with the Illuminati NWO, and thus very few governments on earth that work for the benefit of mankind. There are benevolent beings (aka good aliens) that want nothing to do with the Illuminati, and actually help humans by shooting down 'DARK PROJECT' rockets, blowing up Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs), cleaning up chem-trails, and so on. This is simply more proof the Powers that Shouldn't Be work with malevolent Aliens/Inter-dimensional Beings not from the 3rd Dimensional Earth Plane. Until you Wake Up to the fact governments are MIND CONTROL organizations working to enslave and kill mankind, you will NEVER become Conscious. Please start Waking Up and doing your own research too.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Battle at Fort Worth: How a string of electrical explosions lit up night sky like a scene from Star Wars
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1386243/Fort-Worth-explosions-Transformers-light-night-sky-like-scene-Star-Wars.html
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/566ff0c1-c0cb-4005-9d2b-2dcc12d98bff
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7f39eac-9447-4da3-ac32-5966df953575
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/543512a4-9ee6-4e90-a72c-660a83b64294
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f6f1f86e-d1b3-45e0-80ae-a77a57de6f87
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6cadf407-6efd-4628-9082-5ae639669f67
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
The MJ12 works with several species of malevolent beings to help bring forth their New World Order. There are no "good" races that work with the Illuminati NWO, and thus very few governments on earth that work for the benefit of mankind. There are benevolent beings (aka good aliens) that want nothing to do with the Illuminati, and actually help humans by shooting down 'DARK PROJECT' rockets, blowing up Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs), cleaning up chem-trails, and so on. This is simply more proof the Powers that Shouldn't Be work with malevolent Aliens/Inter-dimensional Beings not from the 3rd Dimensional Earth Plane. Until you Wake Up to the fact governments are MIND CONTROL organizations working to enslave and kill mankind, you will NEVER become Conscious. Please start Waking Up and doing your own research too.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Battle at Fort Worth: How a string of electrical explosions lit up night sky like a scene from Star Wars
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1386243/Fort-Worth-explosions-Transformers-light-night-sky-like-scene-Star-Wars.html
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/566ff0c1-c0cb-4005-9d2b-2dcc12d98bff
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7f39eac-9447-4da3-ac32-5966df953575
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/543512a4-9ee6-4e90-a72c-660a83b64294
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f6f1f86e-d1b3-45e0-80ae-a77a57de6f87
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6cadf407-6efd-4628-9082-5ae639669f67
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.