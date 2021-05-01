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**ROLLOUT OF FRANKEN INJECTIONS NOW AT WARPSPEED ** - Jones/Madej - 30/Apr/2021
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260 views • May 01, 2021
** Will 5G Microwave Technology Merge with the Covid mRNA Vaccine/Bioweapon to Create Human Zombies?
- https://www.brighteon.com/ed6f9b5b-f644-4c05-aee8-3d0febf66487
** DID THE WUHAN 5G ROLLOUT ON HALLOWEEN OF 2019 TRIGGER THE CORONAVIRUS **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1585d6e8-f7a5-42a7-9577-a7e2b1587ac4
** Corona/Wuhan Virus Caused by 5G? This Topic Keeps Coming Up **
- https://www.brighteon.com/b8966aeb-a88d-49ac-84e3-22f0316bfb58
** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID ** - People are Burning 5G Towers / Concerns of Electroporation
- https://www.brighteon.com/883b46d3-d87e-4d52-82a6-a3f37357b489
** FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS ** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID!
- https://www.brighteon.com/10454cf8-0614-4065-81f2-00b70068c42c
** SMART 5G & NANO TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CULL HUMANITY** David Icke – London Real - (CENSORED) Part 1/5
- https://www.brighteon.com/3e3bfdd6-957a-4b75-a412-76da741f8263
** ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER **
- https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141
** High alert: At least two mysterious directed-energy attacks on American soil panic US officials
- https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/at-least-two-mysterious-directed-energy-attacks-on-american-soil-white-house-investigation-panic.html
** Why are certain 5G cell tower components labeled ‘COV-19?’
- https://www.afinalwarning.com/514792.html
** Is 5G Going to Kill Us All? **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39
** SUICIDE VIA VACCINE **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4a4326f3-6c91-4e8c-9418-5623daab19ae
** HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE ** HUMAN 2.0
- https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896
** Bye Bye Boomers!!! ** - Federal Health Officials Unveil Plan to First give Covid Vaccines to the Elderly : ( **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4214995a-d10b-4a28-be28-c09c2747315f
** Why People Will Start DYING A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination ** - Cahill - 04/Jan/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/4094be83-3453-4f9e-b9e3-e1b4cfcda729
** THE SOFTWARE OF LIFE! ** Gates and Musk Use Crypto Currency to Control Humanity
- https://www.brighteon.com/071d0108-a2ad-44b2-968d-2385c3974694
- https://www.brighteon.com/ed6f9b5b-f644-4c05-aee8-3d0febf66487
** DID THE WUHAN 5G ROLLOUT ON HALLOWEEN OF 2019 TRIGGER THE CORONAVIRUS **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1585d6e8-f7a5-42a7-9577-a7e2b1587ac4
** Corona/Wuhan Virus Caused by 5G? This Topic Keeps Coming Up **
- https://www.brighteon.com/b8966aeb-a88d-49ac-84e3-22f0316bfb58
** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID ** - People are Burning 5G Towers / Concerns of Electroporation
- https://www.brighteon.com/883b46d3-d87e-4d52-82a6-a3f37357b489
** FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS ** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID!
- https://www.brighteon.com/10454cf8-0614-4065-81f2-00b70068c42c
** SMART 5G & NANO TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CULL HUMANITY** David Icke – London Real - (CENSORED) Part 1/5
- https://www.brighteon.com/3e3bfdd6-957a-4b75-a412-76da741f8263
** ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER **
- https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141
** High alert: At least two mysterious directed-energy attacks on American soil panic US officials
- https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/at-least-two-mysterious-directed-energy-attacks-on-american-soil-white-house-investigation-panic.html
** Why are certain 5G cell tower components labeled ‘COV-19?’
- https://www.afinalwarning.com/514792.html
** Is 5G Going to Kill Us All? **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39
** SUICIDE VIA VACCINE **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4a4326f3-6c91-4e8c-9418-5623daab19ae
** HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE ** HUMAN 2.0
- https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896
** Bye Bye Boomers!!! ** - Federal Health Officials Unveil Plan to First give Covid Vaccines to the Elderly : ( **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4214995a-d10b-4a28-be28-c09c2747315f
** Why People Will Start DYING A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination ** - Cahill - 04/Jan/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/4094be83-3453-4f9e-b9e3-e1b4cfcda729
** THE SOFTWARE OF LIFE! ** Gates and Musk Use Crypto Currency to Control Humanity
- https://www.brighteon.com/071d0108-a2ad-44b2-968d-2385c3974694
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