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**ROLLOUT OF FRANKEN INJECTIONS NOW AT WARPSPEED ** - Jones/Madej - 30/Apr/2021
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** Will 5G Microwave Technology Merge with the Covid mRNA Vaccine/Bioweapon to Create Human Zombies?
- https://www.brighteon.com/ed6f9b5b-f644-4c05-aee8-3d0febf66487

** DID THE WUHAN 5G ROLLOUT ON HALLOWEEN OF 2019 TRIGGER THE CORONAVIRUS **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1585d6e8-f7a5-42a7-9577-a7e2b1587ac4

** Corona/Wuhan Virus Caused by 5G? This Topic Keeps Coming Up **
- https://www.brighteon.com/b8966aeb-a88d-49ac-84e3-22f0316bfb58

** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID ** - People are Burning 5G Towers / Concerns of Electroporation
- https://www.brighteon.com/883b46d3-d87e-4d52-82a6-a3f37357b489

** FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS ** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID!
- https://www.brighteon.com/10454cf8-0614-4065-81f2-00b70068c42c

** SMART 5G & NANO TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CULL HUMANITY** David Icke – London Real - (CENSORED) Part 1/5
- https://www.brighteon.com/3e3bfdd6-957a-4b75-a412-76da741f8263

** ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER **
- https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141

** High alert: At least two mysterious directed-energy attacks on American soil panic US officials
- https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/at-least-two-mysterious-directed-energy-attacks-on-american-soil-white-house-investigation-panic.html
** Why are certain 5G cell tower components labeled ‘COV-19?’
- https://www.afinalwarning.com/514792.html

** Is 5G Going to Kill Us All? **
- https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39

** SUICIDE VIA VACCINE **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4a4326f3-6c91-4e8c-9418-5623daab19ae

** HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE ** HUMAN 2.0
- https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896

** Bye Bye Boomers!!! ** - Federal Health Officials Unveil Plan to First give Covid Vaccines to the Elderly : ( **
- https://www.brighteon.com/4214995a-d10b-4a28-be28-c09c2747315f

** Why People Will Start DYING A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination ** - Cahill - 04/Jan/2021
- https://www.brighteon.com/4094be83-3453-4f9e-b9e3-e1b4cfcda729

** THE SOFTWARE OF LIFE! ** Gates and Musk Use Crypto Currency to Control Humanity
- https://www.brighteon.com/071d0108-a2ad-44b2-968d-2385c3974694
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healthvaccinescurrent eventsdemocratssciencemaskdeep stateunwhoreproductiveshadow governmentpopulation controlinfertilitygatesgavimandatemiscarriageinjectionmadej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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