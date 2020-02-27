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** IS DISEASE X THE CORONAVIRUS AND 5G IN DISGUISE? JUDGE FOR YOURSELF, THEY ALL LEAD TO A PANDEMIC AND FORCED VACCINATIONS**
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216 views • February 27, 2020
** THE FULLERTON INFORMER/ Joe Imbriano **
DISEASE X WILL BE ONE NOT OF PATHOGENIC ORIGIN, BUT RATHER A DISEASE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC EXPOSURE: SPECIFICALLY, ONE FROM CHRONIC EXPOSURE TO MILITARY GRADE, WEAPONIZED, MILLIMETER WAVE WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS THAT ARE BEING DEPLOYED EVERYHERE WITH THE 5G ROLLOUT.
https://thefullertoninformer.com/the-coming-disease-x-deception/
**Greg Reese (Infowars.com)
There are strange facts surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak of 2020. In 2018 the Pirbright Institute was granted a patent for the Coronavirus. The Pirbright Insitute is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On October 8th of 2019 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with John Hopkins and the World Economic Forum Hosted event 201 a high level pandemic simulation in New York City was based on the coronavirus. They concluded that it could kill up to 65 million people and decided the solution was to have a vaccine within months of an epidemic. The same week that the Coronavirus makes headlines Netflix releases the documentary series Pandemic How to prevent an outbreak. Wherein the solution is vaccines and the trusted hero is Bill Gates. Meanwhile the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fund INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. to develop a Coronavirus vaccine. It’s weird. right? Or am I just a conspiracy theorist.
What about this? 5G an emerging technology upgrade that has many countries concerned about its impact on human health. Experts from all over the world warned of the dangers of 5G. In 2018 it was reported locally that Wuhan would be the test bed city for full 5G network operation in China. The article went on to say that it would be fully operational by 2020. And on Halloween of 2019, they turned it on. Scientists warned that 5G causes flu like symptoms. What is also interesting is that when trying to share the link of 5G being launched in Wuhan, Facebook blocks you from doing so because it violates their community guideline.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e335e772f3c020019a423f8
Keywords
vaccinesinfowarsflu5gcoveruppandemicjoe imbrianobill gatesbioweapongreg reesedisease xwuhancoronaviruspirbright institutefullerton informer
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