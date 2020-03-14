Corona/Wuhan Virus Caused by 5G? This Topic Keeps Coming Up **

** Thomas Cowan has a family medicine practice in San Francisco, where he focuses on nutrition, homeopathy and herbal medicine. He has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and has written several books on these subjects.

He offers his Rudolph Steiner-influenced point of view about the coronavirus “global pandemic”, which would look for the environmental causes of the illness, first.

He says, “In 1918, after the…biggest pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Steiner was asked what was this all about. And he said viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA, with a few other proteins. They butt out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned.

“The first way I would encourage you to think about this is, if you are a famous dolphin doctor and you have been studying dolphins in the Arctic Circle for hundreds of years…and the Dolphins were fine and then they call you up, ‘Fred…a lot of the dolphins are dying in the Arctic Circle. Can you come and investigate?’

“And you have one question to ask. So, show of hands. How many of you would say. ‘I want to investigate a dolphin to see the genetic makeup of that dolphin?’ Nobody, because that’s stupid.

“How many of you would say, ‘I want to see if this dolphin and that dolphin has a virus, because it might be contagious and that’s why all these dolphins are getting sick.’ That fellow.

“How many of you would say, excuse my French, somebody put some sh*t in the water here, like Exxon Valdez.’ Anybody? Everybody.

“Because that’s what happened. And your cells get poisoned. They try to purify themselves by excreting debris, which we call viruses.



“So, what happened 1918? There was a huge pandemic – and every pandemic in the last 150 years, there was an a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth, in 1918, late, late fall of 1917, there was the introduction of radio waves around the world.

“Whenever you expose any biological system to a new electromagnetic field, you poison it, you kill some and the rest go into a kind of suspended animation, so that interestingly, they live a little bit longer – and sicker.

“And then starts in World War Two, with the next pandemic. With the introduction of radar equipment all over the Earth, blanketing the entire Earth in radar fields, was the first time humans have ever been close to that.

In 1968, there was the Hong Kong Flu and it was the first time the Earth's protective layer in the Van Allen Belt. which , integrates that and essentially distributes that to the living beings of the Earth.

“And we put satellites emitting radioactive frequencies in the Van Allen Belt. Within six months, we had a viral pandemic. Why viral? Because the people are poisoned. They excrete toxins. They look like viruses. People think it’s a flu epidemic.

“…you can read about this in a book called ‘The Invisible Rainbow’, by Arthur Furstenberg, who chronicles all the steps in the electrification of the Earth and how within six months, there was a new flu pandemic all over the world.

“…how did it go from Kansas to South Africa in two weeks, so the entire world got the symptoms at the same time, in spite of the fact that the mode of transportation was horseback and boats. And there’s no explanation for it. They just say we don’t know how that happened.

“But when you think about it, with these radio waves and other frequencies that some of you have in your pocket and on your wrist, you can send a signal to Japan and it arrives instantaneously. So any of you who don’t believe there is an electromagnetic field that communicates globally within seconds, is just is not paying attention to this.

“And I will only finish by pointing out that there has been a dramatic and quantum leap in the last six months with the electrification of the Earth. And I’m sure a lot of you know what that is, it’s called: 5G, where there now have 20,000 radiation-emitting satellites, just like the radiation-emitting thing in your pocket and on your wrist and that you use all the time.

“That is not compatible with health. I’m sorry to say it. It’s not compatible with health. That is a water-destructuring device.

“And for any of you who say, ‘Yeah, well we’re not electrical beings. We’re just physical matter,’ Then don’t bother doing an EKG or an EEG or a nerve conduction test, because we are electrical beings and the chemicals are only the byproduct of those electrical impulses.

“And I’ll finish with, anybody want to make one guess as to where the first completely-blanketed 5G city in the world was? Wuhan, exactly.

“The susceptibility has to do with how much metal you have in your body, as well as the quality of the water in your cells.

“So, if you start injecting aluminum in people, they become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields and that is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of the species, which is what we’re now experiencing.