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** Why People Will Start DYING A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination ** - Cahill - 04/Jan/2021
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412 views • January 04, 2021
** Professor Dolores Cahill: Why People Will Start DYING A Few Months After The First mRNA Vaccination
-- [SixthSense, Bitchute] [
(2 children out of 35 died being given RNA vaccine. It could compromise your immune system for the rest of your life. Shorter life, or even death after vaccination is possible. Do the power want us very sick, and dying? If not, why are we getting vaxxed? People will be GMO, genetically modified after taking RNA vaccine. Organ failure and your immune system attacking your own cells as a disease can happen around 2 months after vaxxing.)
-- [SixthSense, Bitchute] [
(2 children out of 35 died being given RNA vaccine. It could compromise your immune system for the rest of your life. Shorter life, or even death after vaccination is possible. Do the power want us very sick, and dying? If not, why are we getting vaxxed? People will be GMO, genetically modified after taking RNA vaccine. Organ failure and your immune system attacking your own cells as a disease can happen around 2 months after vaxxing.)
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