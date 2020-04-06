IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID ** - People are Burning 5G Towers / Concerns of Electroporation

Monday, April 06, 2020 by: Ethan Huff

** (Natural News) Fears about 5G radiation towers inducing or exacerbating the symptoms associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving some people to light the technology on fire in acts of protest.

In Birmingham, England, for instance, a 5G mast that went up in flames the other day was captured on video as it burnt to a crisp. Similar burnings have also occurred in Liverpool, Melling, Merseyside and Aigburth, according to BBC News.

It would seem as though folks are realizing, at least in Great Britain, that 5G is an existential threat to humanity, especially if it’s tied to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). And believe it or not, some evidence does exist to suggest that the millimeter wave radiation emitted from 5G towers actually opens up people’s cells to receive viruses, which would explain why Wuhan, China, which went live with 5G late last year, became the epicenter of the outbreak.

As you’d probably expect, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other governmental authorities are saying this is all bogus, but people like singer and songwriter Keri Hilson believe that it’s all too correlative to simply be a coincidence.

“Petitions, organizations, studies … what we’re going thru is the [e]ffects of radiation,” Hilson wrote on her Twitter account. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

Hilson’s tweets have since been deleted, probably due to Twitter censorship. But you have to admit that the timing of the 5G rollout combined with the sudden spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is at least suggestive of some type of connection between the two.

Meanwhile, The Sun (UK) is saying that people targeting 5G towers for destruction are “idiots,” and that only “conspiracy nuts” believe that 5G has anything to do with the virus. The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has also come out to say that there is “no evidence to suggest that 5G has anything to do with Covid-19.”

Listen below to The Health Ranger Report as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about how Amazon is directly contributing to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19):

Is 5G at all connected to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19)?

It’s worth noting that there’s also a connection between 5G and ID2020, the global microchipping and human tracking initiative that seeks to assign “digital identities” to every human being on earth.

Microsoft co-founder and eugenicist Bill Gates is a big part of all this, especially as he seeks to vaccinate everyone in the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). As it turns out, the vaccines that Gates is proposing will come alongside “quantum dot tattoos” that will connect to and run off of 5G technology.

In other words, governments of the world are planning to eventually roll out a vaccine or two for the this coronvirus that people will have to accept if they want to be let out of quarantine. And these vaccines will come with microchips that are powered by 5G towers, which are being installed as an “essential” service even as people are locked down inside their homes.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is available at Pandemic.news.

You can also check out this video in which a former executive at Vodafone, a major mobile phone carrier in the UK, blows the lid on the connection between 5G, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the vaccine microchip agenda, and the move towards a global digital currency