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** THE SOFTWARE OF LIFE! ** Gates and Musk Use Crypto Currency to Control Humanity
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497 views • January 15, 2021
** The mRNA COVID-19 Technology is NOT a Vaccine
- Humans Are Free, Makia Freeman - 15/Jan/2021
- Article: https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/mrna-covid-19-technology-is-not-a-vaccine.html
-- It’s NOT a vaccine. The mRNA COVID technology now being militarily deployed in many nations around the world, is NOT a vaccine.
I repeat: it is not a vaccine.
It is many things indeed, but a vaccine is not one of them.
We have to awaken to the fact that the COVID scamdemic has rapidly accelerated the technocratic and transhumanistic aspects of the New World Order (NWO) to the point where people are blindly lining up to get injected with a “treatment” which is also a chemical device, an operating system, a synthetic pathogen and chemical pathogen production device.
As covered in previous articles, this new COVID vax is a completely new kind of technology, potentially even more dangerous than your average toxic vaccine.
In this article, we will explore in more depth what this mRNA vaccine is.
Doctors David Martin and Judy Mikovits Expose How So-Called COVID Vaccine is Not a Vaccine
Listen to this short excerpt featuring doctors David Martin and Judy Mikovits (who have both been very outspoken thus far in exposing the COVID plandemic) who are speaking with Robert Kennedy Jr. and lawyer Rocco Galati, who is representing a Canadian freedom group suing the government for the entire COVID scam.
David Martin makes some extremely important points about how we can’t accurately label the device Moderna and Pfizer are pushing as a vaccine, because both medically and legally, it’s not a vaccine:
“This is not a vaccine … using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under public health exemptions … This is a mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine!
“Vaccines actually are a legally defined term … under public health law … under CDC and FDA standards, and a vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission …
“They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities, because then people would say “What other treatments are there?”
“The use of the term vaccine is unconscionable … because it actually is the sucker punch to open and free discourse …
“Moderna was a started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine manufacturer for SARS … if we said we’re going to give people prophylactic chemo for the cancer they don’t have, you’d be laughed out of a room, because it’s a stupid idea.
“That’s exactly what this is! This is a mechanical device, in the form of a very small packet of technology, that is being inserted into the human system to activate the cell to become a pathogen manufacturing site.
The only reason why the term [vaccine] is being used is to abuse the 1905 Jacobsen case that has been misrepresented since it was written.
If we were honest with this, we would actually call it what it is: it is a chemical pathogen device, that is actually meant to unleash a chemical pathogen production action within the cell.
It is a medical device, not a drug, because it meets the CDRH [Center for Devices and Radiological Health] definition of a device.
It is made to make you sick … 80% of the people who are exposed to allegedly the virus [SARS-Cov-2] have no symptoms at all … 80% of people who get this injected into them have a clinical adverse event.
You are getting injected with a chemical substance to induce illness, not to induce a[n] immuno-transmissive response.
In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick, and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick.” – Read more here
Judy Mikovits also chips in with this:
“It’s a synthetic pathogen. They’ve literally injected this pathogenic part of the virus into every cell of the body … it can actually directly cause multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease … it can cause accelerated cancer … that’s what the expression of that piece of virus … has been known to do for decades.”
COVID Vaccine is an Operating System, Says Moderna
Cont'd --
- Humans Are Free, Makia Freeman - 15/Jan/2021
- Article: https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/mrna-covid-19-technology-is-not-a-vaccine.html
-- It’s NOT a vaccine. The mRNA COVID technology now being militarily deployed in many nations around the world, is NOT a vaccine.
I repeat: it is not a vaccine.
It is many things indeed, but a vaccine is not one of them.
We have to awaken to the fact that the COVID scamdemic has rapidly accelerated the technocratic and transhumanistic aspects of the New World Order (NWO) to the point where people are blindly lining up to get injected with a “treatment” which is also a chemical device, an operating system, a synthetic pathogen and chemical pathogen production device.
As covered in previous articles, this new COVID vax is a completely new kind of technology, potentially even more dangerous than your average toxic vaccine.
In this article, we will explore in more depth what this mRNA vaccine is.
Doctors David Martin and Judy Mikovits Expose How So-Called COVID Vaccine is Not a Vaccine
Listen to this short excerpt featuring doctors David Martin and Judy Mikovits (who have both been very outspoken thus far in exposing the COVID plandemic) who are speaking with Robert Kennedy Jr. and lawyer Rocco Galati, who is representing a Canadian freedom group suing the government for the entire COVID scam.
David Martin makes some extremely important points about how we can’t accurately label the device Moderna and Pfizer are pushing as a vaccine, because both medically and legally, it’s not a vaccine:
“This is not a vaccine … using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under public health exemptions … This is a mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine!
“Vaccines actually are a legally defined term … under public health law … under CDC and FDA standards, and a vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission …
“They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities, because then people would say “What other treatments are there?”
“The use of the term vaccine is unconscionable … because it actually is the sucker punch to open and free discourse …
“Moderna was a started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine manufacturer for SARS … if we said we’re going to give people prophylactic chemo for the cancer they don’t have, you’d be laughed out of a room, because it’s a stupid idea.
“That’s exactly what this is! This is a mechanical device, in the form of a very small packet of technology, that is being inserted into the human system to activate the cell to become a pathogen manufacturing site.
The only reason why the term [vaccine] is being used is to abuse the 1905 Jacobsen case that has been misrepresented since it was written.
If we were honest with this, we would actually call it what it is: it is a chemical pathogen device, that is actually meant to unleash a chemical pathogen production action within the cell.
It is a medical device, not a drug, because it meets the CDRH [Center for Devices and Radiological Health] definition of a device.
It is made to make you sick … 80% of the people who are exposed to allegedly the virus [SARS-Cov-2] have no symptoms at all … 80% of people who get this injected into them have a clinical adverse event.
You are getting injected with a chemical substance to induce illness, not to induce a[n] immuno-transmissive response.
In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick, and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick.” – Read more here
Judy Mikovits also chips in with this:
“It’s a synthetic pathogen. They’ve literally injected this pathogenic part of the virus into every cell of the body … it can actually directly cause multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease … it can cause accelerated cancer … that’s what the expression of that piece of virus … has been known to do for decades.”
COVID Vaccine is an Operating System, Says Moderna
Cont'd --
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