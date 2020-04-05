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** FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS ** IT'S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID!
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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752 views • April 05, 2020
** ELECTROPORATION: The application of an electric current to a living surface (such as the skin or a cell membrane) in order to open pores or channels through which something (such as a drug or DNA) may pass.
** S.M.A.R.T. – Secret, Militarized, Armaments in Residential, Technology
** 5G is SMART Technology - THE GLOBALIST’S ULTIMATE KILLING MACHINE
** DISEASE X IS THE WUHAN/CORONAVIRUS AND 5G IN DISGUISE, JUDGE FOR YOURSELF, THEY ALL LEAD TO A PANDEMIC AND TRACKING OF FORCED VACCINATIONS
** DISEASE X WILL BE ONE NOT OF PATHOGENIC ORIGIN, BUT RATHER A DISEASE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC EXPOSURE: SPECIFICALLY, ONE FROM CHRONIC EXPOSURE TO MILITARY GRADE, WEAPONIZED WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS UTILIZING SUBMILLIMETER AND MILLIMETER WAVES THAT ARE BEING DEPLOYED EVERYHERE WITH THE 5G ROLLOUT.
** There are strange facts surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak of 2020. In 2018 the Pirbright Institute was granted a patent for the Coronavirus. The Pirbright Insitute is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On October 8th of 2019 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with John Hopkins and the World Economic Forum Hosted event 201 a high level pandemic simulation in New York City was based on the coronavirus. They concluded that it could kill up to 65 million people and decided the solution was to have a vaccine within months of an epidemic. The same week that the Coronavirus makes headlines Netflix releases the documentary series Pandemic How to prevent an outbreak. Wherein the solution is vaccines and the trusted hero is Bill Gates. Meanwhile the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fund INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. to develop a Coronavirus vaccine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs4B6fPtoaE
Keywords
vaccineshoaxfeardeep state5gglobalistchinagenocidemicrowavesimmunizationviruseugenicspopulation controlgatessmartdisease xwuhansoft killcoronaviruspirbright institutecovid 19electroporationeconomic terrorists attackinovio
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