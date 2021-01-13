How to decline the vaccine for front line staff.

Message for front like staff.Personal health.Save lives.Save us now - video listSelfish and Ignorant - Rachel ElnaughHow to decline the vaccine for front line staff - Kate ShemiraniHow to Respond to the Police (COMMON LAW)Wakey Wakey "99% of frontline staff say they can't cope"Dr Stephen Malthouse - The Pandemic is overCatherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet LockdownDr Gallo and Dr Fauchi 'criminals guilty of genocide'Mark Steele was right to question the heavy duty kit in the LED Street lamps!Mark Steele full interview with Mariana Spring BBC disinformation correspondent - uncensoredThe Future of Vaccines - james CorbettGunshot Victims certified as Coronavirus DeathsThe Rise of Aquarius - the return of Natural Justice - Sacha StoneRARE Contrails Early morning 787 DreamlinerBBC Disinformation to interview Mark SteeleKim Drops Exposes [peadophile] MC TOONAsk The Experts - There is no need for a vaccineTHIS EXPLAINS THE WAR THAT HAS BEEN COVERTLY DECLARED ON THE PEOPLETHESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...The Damage Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to CauseVACCINES EXPOSED Dr. Stanley Plotkin, deposition under oathMark Steele answers his troll criticsExclusive film, former Pfizer Vice President Mike YeadonBio Tech CEO makes a statementChinese Military Like Soldiers Train on Salt Spring Island, CanadaThe UK Heath regulation board expecting high level of adverse reactions to Covid vaccineSchool child faints wearing mask doing sportsNo Jab No payFrom Leicester & Smallpox To The World & COVID With Kate ShemiraniWhy I Began Questioning HIV (House of Numbers) - Kary B MullisKlaus Schwab and The Not So Great Reset (Satire)Dr Berg Explains Why The Death Rate Is SoAmazon USB key - PART 1 - CYM AdrenochromeCOVID Public Health Control of Disease Act 1984The Satanic Elite & The Adrenochrome ConnectionEmaciated drug addict prostitute zombies walking the streets of BritainEmaciated drug addict zombies walking the streets of BritainBattle of Trafalgar sq 19th Sept 2020