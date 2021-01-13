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How to decline the vaccine for front line staff.
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250 views • January 13, 2021
Message for front like staff.
Personal health.
Save lives.
Save us now - video list
Selfish and Ignorant - Rachel Elnaugh
https://www.brighteon.com/798358f7-5c48-4302-b0fe-5aa5d352c5d4
How to decline the vaccine for front line staff - Kate Shemirani
https://www.brighteon.com/a1ee3651-64cb-4c4e-bad5-8309f57fe89b
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https://www.brighteon.com/bd8badd4-dc35-4a59-aa6d-91c3c1b9e0dd
Wakey Wakey "99% of frontline staff say they can't cope"
https://www.brighteon.com/3bcbb35c-388d-4f79-826f-505e270c6453
Dr Stephen Malthouse - The Pandemic is over
https://www.brighteon.com/c47d7de8-ea86-4146-9109-141b253a97ea
Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
https://www.brighteon.com/2a23d3de-37b5-435e-8a64-6a4e1923d611
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https://www.brighteon.com/df62dfd4-4a44-4a5a-a011-1f7d55ec68bc
Mark Steele was right to question the heavy duty kit in the LED Street lamps!
https://www.brighteon.com/2084c92f-c7a5-415e-a890-0878d9ce9a3a
Mark Steele full interview with Mariana Spring BBC disinformation correspondent - uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/d4eb92ed-e360-4aca-86ea-ed73b8c25ac7
The Future of Vaccines - james Corbett
https://www.brighteon.com/e9f54e45-822f-43b2-a3d0-14f58e49ba76
Gunshot Victims certified as Coronavirus Deaths
https://www.brighteon.com/8f971d7b-c434-4e4a-a1a0-582f7fa55877
The Rise of Aquarius - the return of Natural Justice - Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/ad089a68-7233-412a-b675-884272272fb3
RARE Contrails Early morning 787 Dreamliner
https://www.brighteon.com/60b05726-3059-4d81-aaea-9f18a9f87a7d
BBC Disinformation to interview Mark Steele
https://www.brighteon.com/dfefbccf-8e35-43d7-9198-f0b2401c5008
Kim Drops Exposes [peadophile] MC TOON
https://www.brighteon.com/199e8cd9-207c-45f5-8e46-3473df800425
Ask The Experts - There is no need for a vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9e499e-1cc5-42de-aa7c-c11a5c9b85b0
THIS EXPLAINS THE WAR THAT HAS BEEN COVERTLY DECLARED ON THE PEOPLE
https://www.brighteon.com/f622cd16-ade8-491f-9d8a-f0a0c19ab585
THESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...
https://www.brighteon.com/f46e99c7-15ed-45d2-b5ee-8538709851dc
The Damage Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Cause
https://www.brighteon.com/e9f112e2-e67b-440c-a98f-720f7ee033b0
VACCINES EXPOSED Dr. Stanley Plotkin, deposition under oath
https://www.brighteon.com/2055395f-5304-46bc-b661-92f571fffb9e
Mark Steele answers his troll critics
https://www.brighteon.com/c42e1626-9d1c-41d5-a988-96d190e125ac
Exclusive film, former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon
https://www.brighteon.com/01f45c30-26d0-47c7-a244-c4be92297ad1
Bio Tech CEO makes a statement
https://www.brighteon.com/3d6c3100-cb75-44af-ad9c-7f5eca9f6ccf
Chinese Military Like Soldiers Train on Salt Spring Island, Canada
https://www.brighteon.com/e73da542-28a7-41c3-8233-4c80ea2a6b54
The UK Heath regulation board expecting high level of adverse reactions to Covid vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/1a82d9db-c581-4f27-a702-ce7c251fa950
School child faints wearing mask doing sports
https://www.brighteon.com/afa132ef-ff7b-434c-9339-dea3b0c6e1c0
No Jab No pay
https://www.brighteon.com/c79db487-7a93-4d0b-93d0-01ab3cfff95c
From Leicester & Smallpox To The World & COVID With Kate Shemirani
https://www.brighteon.com/c02eec2f-9824-4f7c-b0b6-f39930f37811
Why I Began Questioning HIV (House of Numbers) - Kary B Mullis
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1dbeff44-b0a4-42f6-9f15-3ec6283e7592
Klaus Schwab and The Not So Great Reset (Satire)
https://www.brighteon.com/034fb537-dd1d-47ac-8b51-d3fd02011fc7
Dr Berg Explains Why The Death Rate Is So
https://www.brighteon.com/f0633e2d-4332-4ad6-9358-12f5330f4ee7
Amazon USB key - PART 1 - CYM Adrenochrome
https://www.brighteon.com/bb774b86-4928-488f-98f2-75bdcb7e6fe6
COVID Public Health Control of Disease Act 1984
https://www.brighteon.com/eda1a71d-05a5-46a7-83ec-293b2de1b398
The Satanic Elite & The Adrenochrome Connection
https://www.brighteon.com/ad5b8a0f-45e1-44bc-ba08-38ad18c85ad2
Emaciated drug addict prostitute zombies walking the streets of Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/606904e7-503b-4c21-a5bc-795c454bb4a4
Emaciated drug addict zombies walking the streets of Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/606904e7-503b-4c21-a5bc-795c454bb4a4
Battle of Trafalgar sq 19th Sept 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/ee099445-af70-4a12-967e-4793862018d5
Personal health.
Save lives.
Save us now - video list
Selfish and Ignorant - Rachel Elnaugh
https://www.brighteon.com/798358f7-5c48-4302-b0fe-5aa5d352c5d4
How to decline the vaccine for front line staff - Kate Shemirani
https://www.brighteon.com/a1ee3651-64cb-4c4e-bad5-8309f57fe89b
How to Respond to the Police (COMMON LAW)
https://www.brighteon.com/bd8badd4-dc35-4a59-aa6d-91c3c1b9e0dd
Wakey Wakey "99% of frontline staff say they can't cope"
https://www.brighteon.com/3bcbb35c-388d-4f79-826f-505e270c6453
Dr Stephen Malthouse - The Pandemic is over
https://www.brighteon.com/c47d7de8-ea86-4146-9109-141b253a97ea
Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
https://www.brighteon.com/2a23d3de-37b5-435e-8a64-6a4e1923d611
Dr Gallo and Dr Fauchi 'criminals guilty of genocide'
https://www.brighteon.com/df62dfd4-4a44-4a5a-a011-1f7d55ec68bc
Mark Steele was right to question the heavy duty kit in the LED Street lamps!
https://www.brighteon.com/2084c92f-c7a5-415e-a890-0878d9ce9a3a
Mark Steele full interview with Mariana Spring BBC disinformation correspondent - uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/d4eb92ed-e360-4aca-86ea-ed73b8c25ac7
The Future of Vaccines - james Corbett
https://www.brighteon.com/e9f54e45-822f-43b2-a3d0-14f58e49ba76
Gunshot Victims certified as Coronavirus Deaths
https://www.brighteon.com/8f971d7b-c434-4e4a-a1a0-582f7fa55877
The Rise of Aquarius - the return of Natural Justice - Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/ad089a68-7233-412a-b675-884272272fb3
RARE Contrails Early morning 787 Dreamliner
https://www.brighteon.com/60b05726-3059-4d81-aaea-9f18a9f87a7d
BBC Disinformation to interview Mark Steele
https://www.brighteon.com/dfefbccf-8e35-43d7-9198-f0b2401c5008
Kim Drops Exposes [peadophile] MC TOON
https://www.brighteon.com/199e8cd9-207c-45f5-8e46-3473df800425
Ask The Experts - There is no need for a vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9e499e-1cc5-42de-aa7c-c11a5c9b85b0
THIS EXPLAINS THE WAR THAT HAS BEEN COVERTLY DECLARED ON THE PEOPLE
https://www.brighteon.com/f622cd16-ade8-491f-9d8a-f0a0c19ab585
THESE VACCINES..........STERILIZE A POPULATION...
https://www.brighteon.com/f46e99c7-15ed-45d2-b5ee-8538709851dc
The Damage Coronavirus Vaccine Likely to Cause
https://www.brighteon.com/e9f112e2-e67b-440c-a98f-720f7ee033b0
VACCINES EXPOSED Dr. Stanley Plotkin, deposition under oath
https://www.brighteon.com/2055395f-5304-46bc-b661-92f571fffb9e
Mark Steele answers his troll critics
https://www.brighteon.com/c42e1626-9d1c-41d5-a988-96d190e125ac
Exclusive film, former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon
https://www.brighteon.com/01f45c30-26d0-47c7-a244-c4be92297ad1
Bio Tech CEO makes a statement
https://www.brighteon.com/3d6c3100-cb75-44af-ad9c-7f5eca9f6ccf
Chinese Military Like Soldiers Train on Salt Spring Island, Canada
https://www.brighteon.com/e73da542-28a7-41c3-8233-4c80ea2a6b54
The UK Heath regulation board expecting high level of adverse reactions to Covid vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/1a82d9db-c581-4f27-a702-ce7c251fa950
School child faints wearing mask doing sports
https://www.brighteon.com/afa132ef-ff7b-434c-9339-dea3b0c6e1c0
No Jab No pay
https://www.brighteon.com/c79db487-7a93-4d0b-93d0-01ab3cfff95c
From Leicester & Smallpox To The World & COVID With Kate Shemirani
https://www.brighteon.com/c02eec2f-9824-4f7c-b0b6-f39930f37811
Why I Began Questioning HIV (House of Numbers) - Kary B Mullis
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1dbeff44-b0a4-42f6-9f15-3ec6283e7592
Klaus Schwab and The Not So Great Reset (Satire)
https://www.brighteon.com/034fb537-dd1d-47ac-8b51-d3fd02011fc7
Dr Berg Explains Why The Death Rate Is So
https://www.brighteon.com/f0633e2d-4332-4ad6-9358-12f5330f4ee7
Amazon USB key - PART 1 - CYM Adrenochrome
https://www.brighteon.com/bb774b86-4928-488f-98f2-75bdcb7e6fe6
COVID Public Health Control of Disease Act 1984
https://www.brighteon.com/eda1a71d-05a5-46a7-83ec-293b2de1b398
The Satanic Elite & The Adrenochrome Connection
https://www.brighteon.com/ad5b8a0f-45e1-44bc-ba08-38ad18c85ad2
Emaciated drug addict prostitute zombies walking the streets of Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/606904e7-503b-4c21-a5bc-795c454bb4a4
Emaciated drug addict zombies walking the streets of Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/606904e7-503b-4c21-a5bc-795c454bb4a4
Battle of Trafalgar sq 19th Sept 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/ee099445-af70-4a12-967e-4793862018d5
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