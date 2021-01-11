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How to Respond to the Police (COMMON LAW)
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385 views • January 11, 2021
Police oath is to uphold the fundamental rights.
Acting beyond the scope of employment.
Personal Liability.
Kettling and unlawful imprisonment.
Bill of Rights 1689 - A fine is only valid after a conviction.
Police are not judge jury and executioner.
Assault and battery.
Freedom to Assemble
Acting beyond the scope of employment.
Personal Liability.
Kettling and unlawful imprisonment.
Bill of Rights 1689 - A fine is only valid after a conviction.
Police are not judge jury and executioner.
Assault and battery.
Freedom to Assemble
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