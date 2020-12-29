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Dr Gallo and Dr Fauchi 'criminals guilty of genocide' guess how they responded
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376 views • December 29, 2020
'The most horrible scandle and scam in the name of science upon humanity in all history.... Dr Gallo and Dr Fauchi..criminals guilty of genocide'.
This was Dr. Willner on October 28, 1994.
He invited them to challenge him in court.
He died on April 15, 1995.
The HIV death sentence based on a PCR test that was 99.97% wrong.
This was Dr. Willner on October 28, 1994.
He invited them to challenge him in court.
He died on April 15, 1995.
The HIV death sentence based on a PCR test that was 99.97% wrong.
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