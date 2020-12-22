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Gunshot Wounds Corona
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51 views • December 22, 2020
PANDEMIC MEDIA PROPAGANDA
Grand County, Colorado: 40% of COVID deaths were actually victims of gunshot wounds
The coroner in Grand County, Colorado, said that 40% of the deaths "from coronavirus" in the area were actually victims of gunshot wounds. Coroner Brenda Bock said two of the five deaths linked to COVID-19 were people who died from gunshot wounds:(...)"
Grand County, Colorado: 40% of COVID deaths were actually victims of gunshot wounds
The coroner in Grand County, Colorado, said that 40% of the deaths "from coronavirus" in the area were actually victims of gunshot wounds. Coroner Brenda Bock said two of the five deaths linked to COVID-19 were people who died from gunshot wounds:(...)"
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