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Ask The Experts - There is no need for a vaccine
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57 views • December 07, 2020
The pandemic is not a real medical pandemic.
The coronavirus vaccine has not had time to be proven safe of effective.
Furthermore there has been no clear definition of a disease it can be tested against.
There is no need for a new vaccine.
Andrew Kaufman
Dr Hilde De Smet
and doctors worldwide
many others....
The coronavirus vaccine has not had time to be proven safe of effective.
Furthermore there has been no clear definition of a disease it can be tested against.
There is no need for a new vaccine.
Andrew Kaufman
Dr Hilde De Smet
and doctors worldwide
many others....
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