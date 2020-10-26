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COVID Public Health Control of Disease Act 1984
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94 views • October 26, 2020
Changes to this law were updated in the Corona virus act April 27th 2020.
Medical details are no longer confidential.
Treatment can be forced upon you.
You home and anything you touch can be destroyed.
You and your families can be forcibly detailed.
Medical details are no longer confidential.
Treatment can be forced upon you.
You home and anything you touch can be destroyed.
You and your families can be forcibly detailed.
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